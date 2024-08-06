Bishops condemn riots and violence towards migrants

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales has condemned far-right fuelled anti-immigration riots continuing across parts of the UK.

In a statement, the bishops said they stood with those supporting migrants and refugees as they warned that the levels of violence seen in the past week are a threat to civil society.

Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, asked people to join him in praying for peace. He said he was praying for migrants who feel threatened, and for the emergency services "who selflessly continue to work despite the risks".

"I condemn the appalling violence over the past week, especially that directed at migrants and their places of residence," he said.

"They demonstrate a complete disregard of the values which underpin the civil life of our country."

He praised the work of charities, faith groups and volunteers working to support migrants and refugees.

"Today, and always, we need to continue to pray, work and stand together for peace in our country," he said.

"The actions of the few involved in violence stands in stark contrast to the work of charities, church groups and volunteers who tirelessly extend the hand of welcome to migrants in acts of solidarity.

"We hope and pray that they will re-double their efforts so that we can rebuild communities after the terrible events of the last few days."

Bishop Tom Neylon, Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, last week joined faith leaders from across Merseyside in calling for peace.

"There are non-violent means to resolving issues that we might not agree on in our society, so let's use those methods to bring about the peace and healing we need at this moment," he said.

The riots broke out last Tuesday in the aftermath of a knife attack in Southport that left three girls dead. Cars and shops have been torched and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted.

Hundreds have been arrested, and some have already appeared in court, the youngest being a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age.

In Plymouth, 150 officers were deployed to the city centre after violence spread there on Monday. Violence also broke out in Darlington and flared up again in Belfast.