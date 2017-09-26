BBC Strictly's Alexandra Burke and dancing vicar Richard Coles sing out about their Christian faith

Richard Coles has spoken alongside BBC 'Strictly' co-star Alexandra Burke about how prayer and Christian faith helps get him through the programme. BBC

The pop star Alexandra Burke and the celebrity vicar Richard Coles have discussed their faith as a means of getting them through the stress of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing.

Neither is a stranger to the entertainment business: Burke came to fame through another talent competition, The X Factor, in 2008 and Coles was a member of the 1980s pop group, The Communards, before becoming an Anglican priest. Nevertheless, both describe prayer as central to their pre-performance routine.

For Burke, prayer and churchgoing 'helps me be positive, hopeful and thankful, which is a really important part of my life'.

It was God's support, she tells Radio Times, which 'got me through my performance and will drive me through this competition'.

A recent sermon, with the message that 'God will always give you the strength to continue what you are meant to do on this Earth while you are going through hard times' was what reminded her of this reality.

She also describes praying not just for herself but for the whole 'Strictly' team before going out to perform 'because it's not all about me'.

Radio Times

Similarly, Coles describes 'praying fervently for the support of St Vitus, patron saint of dancers'.

So significant has this saint become in his parish's life that he was honoured in the church's Flower Festival with a glitter ball in the south aisle.

Together, these two celebrities describe their faith in ways which reveal the variety within the Christian tradition. Ultimately, however, they are united by the confidence that God is concerned with the intricate details of their daily lives: in this case their Saturday night dancing – not just Sunday mornings.