ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip gives tablet devices competition

Top-tier Chromebook from ASUS that's outperforming the competition

ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip will make tablet devices phased out in the near future

With Android apps now downloadable on Chrome operating system (OS), the ASUS Chromebook will be putting even the recently released tablet devices a run for their money.

The ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip feels like top tier smart device with an exceptional build quality, according to The Verge. With a weight of 1.2kg and a thickness of 23.7mm, this Chromebook's full aluminum build is worth the $500 price tag. Although the port selection is not that good, with just two USB-C ports available, average computer users will not mind since connecting other devices to a Chromebook is not what it does.

Now that applications from Android can be downloaded to this device, users can now do stuff offline, like document, photo or video editing. Users can play games offline as well as watch downloaded videos offline. It is an average laptop-like smart device for the average laptop-like users.

The addition, these Android apps will make tablet devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 look redundant to this inexpensive laptop that can run the same apps with half the price and more features offered from the hardware.

Tech reviewers pointed out that one of the best points of the ASUS 302 Chromebook Flip is its keyboard. The perfect layout makes fingers travel at 1.4 millimeters with backlighting that has a hint of gamer DNA. The ergonomics combined with the lightweight build of the ASUS Chromebook makes for an awesome experience on tablet mode, tent mode and laptop mode. Even with the screen at 250nits, battery life can last for eight hours.

Performance-wise, the ASUS C302 can easily open ten chrome tabs while streaming on Netflix or Twitch.

Hardcore gamers and bloggers (who do a lot of demanding photo and video editing) will not be a good fit for this smart device. The speakers can perform decently with a stereo effect, but not amazing.

Currently, the ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip is listed on Amazon for $468.99.