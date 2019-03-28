As Brexit uncertainty continues, Church of Scotland launches prayers for God's leading

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Anti Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 11, 2017.

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly has issued a new prayer in light of the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit as MPs appeared to remain in deadlock despite Theresa May's offer to quit.

The Kirk is releasing a new prayer each week for use in public church worship or individual devotional times and this week's prayer has been written by the Moderator the Rt Rev Susan Brown.

The prayer draws on Ecclesiastes 3:1: "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens."

And Jeremiah 29:11-13: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart."

Mrs Brown prays that God will help the faithful not to worry as they continue to live "in a state of limbo" and that He will remind them of His presence in everything.

The prayer has been released just days before the date the UK was supposed to leave the EU before an extension was granted by EU leaders to give Parliament more time to reach agreement on a deal.

However, a day of debate in the Commons on Wednesday brought no further clarity as MPs rejected all eight alternative Brexit proposals brought by MPs in a series of votes.

The Prime Minister, who has already suffered two humiliating defeats in Parliament, has pledged to leave No 10 earlier than planned if her withdrawal agreement with the EU is approved.

Mrs Brown has written to churches asking them to open their doors "to provide spaces of welcome and reflection" for communties divided over Brexit.

"This period has the potential to create division and distress amidst the uncertainty of what happens next. I believe that there is a place for the Church to work for hope, unity and peace," she said.

Churches Together in Britain and Ireland has also produced prayers to be used in connection with Brexit which can be downloaded here.

Mrs Brown's prayer in full:

The date has arrived

and it will pass.

My times are in thy hand

Like waiting for test results

it is unsettling,

worrying.

To live not knowing,

in a state

of limbo.

My times are in thy hand

What we want

is to know what lies ahead.

What we want

is to be able to begin

to face the consequences.

God of All,

when we worry,

remind us it adds nothing to our height.

When we feel paralysed

by not knowing,

remind us that You

are the God

of all possibilities.

Then turn our eyes

to look beyond 'us'

to a world in which Your love

transcends

every border and barrier

to carry all humanity in Your heart.

Encourage us to discover

that in every place,

in everyone,

in everything,

in every corner of Your creation,

You are.

For our times are in Thy hand

In the name of Jesus Christ.

Amen