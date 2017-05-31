7 things women love about Christian men

x

Why women love Christian men The Praying Woman

If you ask a woman what she's looking for in a man, she may tell you wants him 'tall, dark and handsome'. If you ask a woman what she's looking for in a Christian man, she may still want him 'tall dark and handsome', but will start to list specific traits he must have to make him the whole package.

There are many characteristics men hold that women love. However, for Christian men, there's an extra spark that captures a woman's heart. A nice looking man who is in good shape, dresses well and possesses all the characteristics below is what they really want.

Take a look and see if you may be able to agree:

1. A man that can pray

Your prayer life is very important as an individual but can also hugely be affected when you are with someone. Being able to pray with your partner is the key to a great relationship and sets the right foundation for you both, especially when it comes to learning and listening to one another. Prayer promotes unity and through prayer you are drawn into unity with God and, as a result, with each other.

2. Purity

Whether it's a perfume advert or a picture in the magazine, there is no doubt that we live in a world full of sexual temptation and struggles. However, one thing females love about Christian men is their strength to not give in to this temptation, no matter how hard it becomes. In a world where people do whatever they want at whatever time with whoever, it's nice to know there are some men out there who value their spiritual and physical purity.

3. Confidence in Christ

Confidence is not in our ability but in God's ability and women love men who ooze confidence in Christ. Jeremiah 17:7 says, 'Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him.' Walking confidently in who you are, what you do and with the assurance that you will be the best person you can be, especially with Jesus on your side, will make the ladies scream.

4. Balance

It takes special skill to balance life's everyday battles but takes a very special skill to decide which ones deserve to be on a higher pedestal. A godly man understands the value of time and knows where it should go. Women love men who understand the important of balancing life and putting God first. God needs to be the centre of everything you choose to do, because if God is last in your life, everything will eventually start to fall apart.

5. Willingness to pro-actively protect

Both physically and emotionally, some women tend to be weaker and more easily hurt than men. They need to be understood and protected and cared for in a proactive way. Women love Christian men who will look out for and care for them as their girlfriend and carry this passion for protecting them into marriage. (Hopefully it reaches that stage.)

6. Humble and teachable

A wise man will take instruction gladly, even when it hurts him. The Bible talks a lot about a righteous man. Proverbs 9: 9 says ' Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still, teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.' A godly man is willing to be corrected by Scripture and shows a strong tendency to love and listen to those who can teach him from the Scripture, something women love.

7. Honesty

Last but not least, honesty. Do your actions agree with your words? Ephesians 4:28 says that 'a righteous man is characterised by honesty in his personal and business dealings'. Women love Christian men who are honest in their actions and their words, because now they know they can trust you. Any man can make a promise but a Christian man keeps his promise, even when it hurts. In short, women love when a Christian man's character is one of integrity because they can be rest assured that he will always remain true to his word.