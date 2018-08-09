5 Christian movies coming out this year

The success of faith-based films in the last several years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made in Hollywood. This fall, a number of motion pictures will be hitting theaters once again, this time telling the true stories of military families, war heroes, missionaries, and a world renowned evangelist.

The film "I Can Only Imagine" brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million in total, superseding expectations. "Paul, Apostle of Christ" also hit theaters in March and was among the top 10 films at the Box Office during its opening weekend.

The following five faith-based movies are coming out this year:

(10 West Studios) San Diego Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson stars as "Pastor Williams" in the 2017 film "God Bless the Broken Road."

"God Bless the Broken Road"

Directed by "God's Not Dead" filmmaker Harold Cronk, "God bless the Broken Road" will hit theaters on Sept. 7. The movie tells the story of a young mother who's struggling to keep her faith in God as she raises her daughter alone as a single parent after her husband is killed in Afghanistan.

The film stars Lindsay Pulsipher ("True Blood), Andrew W. Walker ("Date With Love"), Jordin Sparks ("Sparkle"), LaDainian "LT" Tomlinson (NFL Football Hall of Famer, NFL network analyst), Makenzie Moss ("Steve Jobs"), Kim Delaney ("Army Wives"), and Robin Givens ("Riverdale").

"God bless the Broken Road" was produced by Andy Fraser, Dustin Solomon, Edgar Struble, Stephen Afendoulis and Gary Lewis. For more information, click here.

"Unbroken: Path to Redemption"

"Unbroken: Path to Redemption" is based on the second half of Olympic gold medalist Louis Zamperini's life when he returns home after being held captive as a prisoner of war during World War II.

The true story picks up where Angelina Jolie's 2014 epic "Unbroken" movie ended and is also based on Laura Hillenbrand's best-selling book, Unbroken.

The movie also details the encounter Zamperini had with the late Billy Graham that forever changed his life.

The film will be in theaters nationwide on Sept. 14.

Bringing this redemption story to life on the silver screen is actor Samuel Hunt ("Chicago P.D.") as Zamperini; Merritt Patterson ("The Royals") as his wife, Cynthia; David Sakurai ("Iron Fist") as Zamperini's prison guard Watanabe/"The Bird;" and Will Graham as the late Billy Graham.

"Unbroken: Path to Redemption" was directed by Harold Cronk of "God's Not Dead," and produced by The WTA Group in partnership with Universal 1440 Entertainment.

For more information on the upcoming Pure Flix movie, "Unbroken: Path to Redemption," click here.

"Indivisible"

"Indivisible" is based on the life of Army chaplain Darren Turner, a decorated Iraqi war veteran, who faces an unexpected emotional struggle that threatens his marriage and his family's future.

The movie will premiere in theaters nationwide on Oct. 26.

"Indivisible" features three "Grey's Anatomy" actors in the leading roles, Sarah Drew who plays chaplain Turner's wife, Heather Turner, Justin Bruening as the chaplain, and Jason George as a soldier who is having serious marriage trouble, as seen in the trailer. In addition to starring in the faith-based movie, Drew, who is an outspoken Christian and now one of the main characters on the hit TV-series, also serves as executive producer of the film.

According to the synopsis, "Darren and Heather Turner are ready to follow their calling: serving God, family and country. But when war etches deep battle scars, the Turners' once-solid marriage lies in peril. Shaken and forever changed by what they've experienced, the couple now faces their toughest battle: the fight to save their marriage."

"Indivisible" was produced by Reserve Entertainment, Provident Films, The WTA Group, Graceworks Pictures and Calvary Pictures, made by the studio that brought "Fireproof" and "War Room." For more information, click here.

"Palau the Movie"

"Palau the Movie," an autobiographical film, journeys through the life of world renowned evangelist Luis Palau. The film tells his life story of being a strong tempered young street preacher who goes on to impact the world for Jesus.

As seen in the trailer, the movie begins by showing a young Palau whose father has died and then has to help out his impoverished family. He's later inspired by listening to Billy Graham on the radio, which leads him to go into ministry. The film also shows some of the trials he faced as a street preacher.

"Palau the Movie" began production in Argentina before the shocking announcement that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year.

"Palau the Movie" will be released in Latin America and the U.S. in October. For more information, visit the film's Facebook page or PalautheMovie.com.

"Staines"

Another film heading to theaters this fall is the true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999. Titled "Staines," the movie shares the story leading up to the murders of the Australian Christian missionary and his sons, Philip, 10, and Timothy, 6, who were killed after serving as missionaries to a community of Lepers in India.

Featured in the film is Stephen Baldwin ("God's Plan"), (Shari Rigby ("October Baby"), and Sharman Joshi.

"I know God called me to the 'Staines' movie," Baldwin told The Christian Post in an interview earlier this year where he described the film as an answer to prayer and "empowered by the Holy Spirit."

"Staines" is scheduled to release in the fall, but no date has been announced. For more information visit the movie's website here.

