Women's March: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Feminist Protesters Gather In Washington Against Trump Agenda

A woman holds a sign to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Madrid, Spain January 21, 2017. Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the United States are converging in Washington today for a women's march in opposition Donald Trump's agenda, rhetoric and past comments about women.

The Women's March on Washington will feature speakers, celebrity appearances and a protest walk along the National Mall.

It comes the day after the nation's capital was rocked by violent protests against Trump, with black-clad anti-establishment activists smashing windows, setting vehicles on fire and fighting with riot-gear-clad police who responded with stun grenades.

The protests illustrated the depth of the anger in a deeply divided country that is still recovering from the scarring 2016 campaign season. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major US party.

The organisers of Saturday's march said they had extensive security plans in place, and would have both visible and hard-to-spot security workers along the route.

The event, the brainchild of Hawaiian grandmother Teresa Shook, was intended as an outlet for women and men who consider themselves feminists to vent their frustration and anxiety over Trump's victory. It spotlights the fierce opposition Trump faces as he takes office, a period that is typically more of a honeymoon.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found Trump had the lowest favourability rating of any incoming president since the 1970s.

Women contacted by Reuters gave a host of reasons for marching, ranging from inspiring other women to run for office to protesting Trump's plans to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which among other things requires health insurers to cover birth control.

Overall, the women said they hoped to send a unity message to Trump after a campaign in which he said Mexican immigrants were "rapists," discussed banning Muslims from entering the United States, and was revealed to have once bragged about grabbing women by the genitals and kissing them without permission.

"It's a lot of things: To protest the administration that's coming in and the blatant disrespect for women and people of colour," said Whitney Jordan, 28, who works in retail in New York and said she was coming to Washington on a bus organised by Planned Parenthood, the reproductive health organisation that is the march's biggest sponsor.

Another march participant, Carli Baklashev, a stay-at-home mother of five boys from Missouri, said, "I want to resist the ideology of everything that he stands for and teach my children that, you know, love, empathy and inclusion and diversity are a staple of who we are.

Trump's team did not respond to a request for comment about the march.

During his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump vowed to work for the good of the US worker, saying: "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families."

Celebrities such as the musicians Janelle Monae and Katy Perry - both of whom supported Clinton in the election - are expected to take part in Saturday's march.

Dozens of groups representing myriad issues joined together to sponsor the march.

Shannon Watts, the head of pro-gun control group Moms Demand Action, said her organisation will send more than 100 marchers.

"Gun violence is a women's issue," Watts said. She added that women in the US are 16 times more likely to be the victim of gun violence than in other high-income nations and that studies have found 4.5 million women have been threatened at some point with a gun.

Groups including Emily's List, which supports Democratic women candidates, said the election had already spurred increased turnout at classes to train women to mount campaigns for mostly low-level political offices.

"I want it to be energizing," Erica Eisdorfer, 59, of Carrboro, North Carolina, said of the march. "Nothing is going to change on Sunday morning, nothing will have changed ... but I think the people who wish it were other will be energised."

Additional reporting by Reuters.