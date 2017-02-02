Wolves In Sheep's Clothing: 10 Bible Verses On False Prophets

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jesus warned his disciples about the presence in the world of false prophets. Since then, Christians have speculated about who on this earth may be among the false prophets about which the Lord spoke.

Some figures who espouse religion can be deeply divisive. But what does the Bible actually say about false prophets?

1. "Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves" (Matthew 7:15).

2. "And many false prophets will appear and deceive many people" (Matthew 24:11).

3. "For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect" (Mark 13:22).

4. "Woe to you when everyone speaks well of you, for that is how their ancestors treated the false prophets" (Luke 6:26).

5. "They traveled through the whole island until they came to Paphos. There they met a Jewish sorcerer and false prophet named Bar-Jesus" (Acts 13:6).

6. "Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world" (1 John 4:1).

7. "But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves" (2 Peter 2:1).

8. "A sword against her false prophets! They will become fools. A sword against her warriors! They will be filled with terror" (Jeremiah 50:36).

9. "A sword will flash in their cities; it will devour their false prophets and put an end to their plans" (Hosea 11:6).

10. "And the devil, who deceived them, was thrown into the lake of burning sulfur, where the beast and the falseprophet had been thrown. They will be tormented day and night for ever and ever" (Revelation 20:10).