Trump #Inauguration - Live Blog

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Donald Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at Washington as they arrive at the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration' Reuters

10.30am



David Landrum, who has an American wife and has just been in New York, visiting Tim Keller's Redeemer Church in Manhattan and worshipping with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, comments for Christian Today: "President Trump. How did that happen? I still can't quite get my head around it. And why did the key evangelical vote so decisively swing behind him? He hardly represents family values and moral formation." The advocacy director of the Evangelical Alliance says there are no signs of a ceasefire in America's "culture wars". Many evangelicals are not optimistic, he reports: "Notwithstanding concerns about foreign policy and trade, these trepidations relate largely to Trump's character flaws and his egoism. His faith – or lack thereof – is related to a warmth for Christianity and the Bible, with a rejection of any need to repent."

10.20am

This morning, our reporter Harry Farley reports that a Muslim call to prayer will be heard at the interfaith inauguration service in Washington National Cathedral tomorrow. Imam Mohamed Magid of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center, also known as the ADAMS Center, in Virginia, will issue the call and is one of 26 people to offer prayers or readings at the National Prayer Service after the swearing-in ceremony. Read it all here.

10.15am

Advertisement



What do we know about the faith of the new President of the United States?