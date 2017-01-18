Trump To Swear In On Lincoln's Bible - And His Own Family Bible

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Donald Trump will swear his oath of office over Abraham Lincoln's Bible as well as his own family Bible at his inauguration on Friday.

The President-elect's choice of the Lincoln Bible was also used in both of Barack Obama's inaugurations, the first time it was used since the man in himself took his oath in 1861. His choice for Vice President Mike Pence will swear in over Ronald Reagan's Bible, the first person to use it since the former-president himself.

Trump shows off the Bible his mother gave him in a 2016 election video thanking evangelicals for their support. Facebook / Donald Trump

The choice was confirmed by Alex Stromon, deputy director of communications for the 20 January ceremony, on Tuesday.

Trump will also swear on his own family bible, given to him by his mother in 1955 after his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School, New York.

The billionaire used his Bible, a revised standard version, in a campaign video thanking evangelicals for their support. As many as 81 per cent of white self-described evangelicals ended up voting for the Republican, according to exit polls.

"My mother gave me this Bible. This very Bible many years ago," he said in the video. "In fact, it's her writing, right here. She wrote the name and my address, and it's just very special to me."

The Bibles will be closed and stacked on top of each other.

It is not a requirement for US Presidents to swear but it is a tradition running since George Washington, the first President, at his inauguration in 1789. The US constitution only requires Presidents to the oath of office and does not mention a Bible or any other religious text.

"Washington was very aware that he was setting a precedent with everything he did," said Allison Brown, editor for the Museum of the Bible.

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts will administer the oath on 20 January.

Mike Pence credits Ronald Reagan, the 40th US President, with his conversion to the Republican party. He will open the Bible to 2 Chronicles 7:14, the same verse Reagan used.

"President Ronald Reagan placed his faith in a loving God and the goodness of our country. He set out to change a nation and in doing so, he changed the world. In the march of history, Ronald Reagan's time in office was limited, but his legacy inspired a generation and will continue beyond,'' said Pence.