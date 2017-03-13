Tim Tebow On His Dream Girl: 'I'm Looking For Someone Who Loves Jesus'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian athlete Tim Tebow, seen here with his nieces, is eager to fall in love and start a family of his own. (Instagram/Tim Tebow)

When you ask people about their ideal partners in life, they'd probably say they want someone kind, smart, loving, and good-looking. But NFL star turned baseball player Tim Tebow is different. For him, the most important quality in a girl is her love for Jesus Christ.

"I'm looking for someone who loves Jesus and loves people. Someone who makes me want to be a better person for her. And she has to want kids, and has to want to adopt. That's a requirement," he told PEOPLE. "Of course I want a woman who I'm attracted to."

The former NFL star is really keen on adopting. He said being a dad is something he envisions. "You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal," he said. "I want to sit around the dinner table ever night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It's one of my favorite things to dream about."

Back in 2015, a rumour surfaced that Tebow was dating former Miss USA 2012 Olivia Culpo. But the New York Daily News reported that they eventually broke up because Tebow refused to break his vow of celibacy.

"He was really into her. He was sending her love letters and cute notes and professing his love for her," a source reportedly said. "She had to break up with him because she just couldn't handle it. He still hits her up, but she just can't deal with the sex thing. He's pretty adamant about it, I guess."

However, TMZ reported that those claims were false. Even though Tebow and Culpo met in church and hung out a couple of times with mutual friends, they never had a one-on-one date, the showbiz news outlet said.