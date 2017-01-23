South African Faith Healer Claims to Have Cured Woman's Genital Warts With His Shoe

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pastor Zendile Andries November from Victorious Faith Ministries prays for the healing of one member of her congregation in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Facebook/Pastor November & Victorious Faith Ministries)

A faith healer from Bloemfontein, South Africa managed to allegedly heal a woman's warts on her genital area thanks to the use of his shoe.

Pastor Zendile Andries November from Victorious Faith Ministries claimed that he can cure AIDS with the power of prayer, according to The Sun. But when he was approached by a woman who complained of "pimples" on her private parts he removed his shoe and told her to place it between her thighs.

The woman fainted after this, but when she came to, she checked her genital area in the bathroom. Her friend emerged and announced to the crowd that the woman's unsightly sexually-transmitted affliction had been miraculously cured.

"Pastor, I just came with her from the toilet and she says her [genital area] is clear! She could not even sleep with her husband, and now she has nothing," said the woman. The woman cured from her warts can be seen crying in the background as the pastor shouted, "Tell her to hurry home!"

When asked about the incident, November told TMG Digital: "The woman came to me about pimples on her [genital area]. This made it impossible for her to sleep with her husband. Because the problem was on her private part, I decided to use the shoe rather. I believe in miracles and God uses anything to heal."

Advertisement

November added that he has been called by God to become a pastor, and he is now using his ministry to cure HIV, AIDS, and other spiritual problems.

"I also cured a lot of people of HIV/AIDS. Immediately after praying for them, I ask them to go to the nearest clinic and test. Most of them come back negative' and those that are positive I encourage them to have faith and continue to pray for them," he said.