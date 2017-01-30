Will Sir Mo Farah Will Escape Donald Trump Travel Ban? Confusion Reigns

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mo Farah: "On 1st January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien." Reuters

Confusion reigns after Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia, was told he will not personally affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban. Contradictory advice has emerged from the US Embassy in London.

Sir Mo, a British citizen, was told by the Foreign Office last night that the ban will not apply to him.

He said he was "relieved" that he would still be able to return to the US where his wife and young family live after he finishes this spell of training in Ethiopia in March.

But the American Embassy in London appeared to conflict the advice from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who this afternoon is under pressure to clarify his remarks.

And Trump himself on Twitter appeared to show no regrets:

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Advertisement

The US Embassy says on its website: "Per U.S. Presidential Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017, visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification.

"If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time.

"If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview. Please note that certain travel for official governmental purposes, related to official business at or on behalf of designated international organizations, on behalf of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or by certain officials is not subject to this suspension."

This advice appears to imply that Sir Mo is among those with dual nationality from one of the seven named countries cannot in fact hope to travel to the US at this time.

Sir Mo condemned Trump's executive order.

He wrote on Facebook: "On 1st January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home. Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome.

"It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.

"I was welcomed into Britain from Somalia at eight years old and given the chance to succeed and realise my dreams. I have been proud to represent my country, win medals for the British people and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood. My story is an example of what can happen when you follow polices of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation."