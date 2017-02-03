Rebel #ThisFlag Pastor Still Vlogging From Jail

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Thank God I am well" was the message from rebel Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire that flew around social media after his arrest on Wednesday.

The #ThisFlag pastor, who prompted a mass protest movement across the beleaguered southern African country, fled to the US after an initial stint in jail six months ago.

Pastor Evan Mawarire led high profile protests against Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in New York after fleeing to the US. Reuters

But he was arrested immediately at Harare International Airport this week.

He faces up to 20 years in prison under the charge of subverting the government. He is yet to appear in court.

A video clip shared of him in handcuffs after his arrest told reassured his fans, many of whom were furious when he quit the country, for the US.

Advertisement

"Thank God I am well. Hello, everyone. Unfortunately I have been arrested. I hope we will get through this," he said in the video blog

"This is home and I have committed no crime and I am allowed to come home."

Mawarire was initially arrested in July and charged with inciting public violence and subverting the state.

It came after he accidentally sparked a protest movement that led to two-days of mass strikes against Robert Mugabe's handling of the economy.

He achieved cult status for his message shared on Facebook and it led to a social media-led campaign against the regime.

His latest arrest comes after a series of threats from government officials and President Mugabe himself. He accused him of being sponsored by foreign governments and of being a false preacher.

"A man of religion will speak the biblical truth. 1 Corinthians what does it say? Love one another," said Mugabe.

"So beware these men of cloth, not all of them are true preachers of the Bible. I don't know whether they are serving God. They spell God in reverse," the president said.

"The Mawarires and those who believe in that way of living in our country, well, they are not part of us in thinking. They are not part of us as we try to live together," he said,