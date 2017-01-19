Pastors Pray And Anoint The Door That Donald Trump Will Walk Through At His Inauguration

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nathan Kistler, director of Hope to the Hill, and Peggy Nienaber, Vice President of Operations for Faith and Action, pray and anoint the doorway that President-elect Trump will walk Through before his inauguration at Capitol Building Faith and Action/YouTube

Three Christian leaders in the United States have joined to "pray and anoint" the doorway that President-elect Trump will walk through before his inauguration at Capitol Building tomorrow.

The three Christians have likewise prayed for previous presidents. They ask for direction, leadership, protection and blessing for Donald Trump and his team.

Peggy Nienaber, vice president of operations for Faith and Action, said: "The gospel is neither Republican or Democrat. When President-elect Trump and Vice-President Pence place their hand on the Bible for the oath of office, Christians are to be praying for them. The demands of the nation's highest office call us to put aside our differences and join in prayer."

Nathan Kistler, director of Hope to the Hill, said: "It was an honor to be able to pray over the very spot where the President-elect will walk through before his Inauguration. At this point in history, America has never needed prayer more than we do right now."

Rev Patrick Mahoney, pastor of Church on the Hill and director of the Christian Defense Coalition, said: "With all the massive preparations surrounding the inauguration, the most important and critical thing needed to be done is prayer. For it is prayer that will shift, shape and transform history. At a time when America is divided, it is the platform of the unity of prayer that will bring us together.

"We come together, as we have for all presidents, to ask for Christ's direction, leading, guidance, protection and blessing over President-elect Trump and his administration. We ask that he would turn to God for wisdom and strength and look to Him for every vital decision he will make. We also pray that God would ignite a spiritual awakening that would heal our nation."