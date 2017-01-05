Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Won't Apologise for Gay Comment: 'I Love You and God Loves You, But God Hates the Sin'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kim Burrell faces backlash after blasting the 'perverted homosexual spirit' in her sermon as pastor of the Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas. (Facebook/Kim Burrell)

Gospel singer Kim Burrell is standing tall and not allowing the storm of criticism whipped up by pro-gay people to affect her.

She made it clear that she is not apologising for her recent sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbian sex as "perverted," CBN News reported.

Burrell, who is also a pastor at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas, told her congregation in her sermon: "That perverted homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion and has deceived many men and women, and it has caused a strain on the body of Christ."

When a recording of her sermon started circulating online, the criticism came pouring in.

Burrell responded to the backlash during a Facebook Live on Friday, saying she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians.

"I love you and God loves you, but God hates the sin," she said.

The statements she made in her sermon prompted TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to drop her from her show, the Mirror reported.

She was due to appear on the talk show this week to perform a song with Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monáe.

This was abruptly cancelled after DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show."

Burrell previously sang with singer Frank Ocean on his song "Godspeed." But when Ocean's mother saw the video of Burrell's sermon online, she publicly tweeted her son to ask him to remove her from the recording.

She wrote: "Son, can we crop Kim Burrell's voice out of your song?"

Pharrell also spoke out, but without mentioning Burrell.

He wrote: "I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond."

Many other people took to Twitter to slam Burrell for her comments.

One commenter said: "@KimBurrellLove You are just pathetic lady. You want to make a buck off the gays but then refer to them in nasty ways. Go to hell."