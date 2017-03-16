Franklin Graham lashes out at Snoop Dogg over 'vulgar' Donald Trump video

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A scene from the 'Lavender' music video showing Snoop Dogg shooting a clown dressed up like President Donald Trump. (Screenshot/YouTube/Lavender Music)

Rapper Snoop Dogg created an uproar when he released his "Lavender" music video which shows him and a cast of clowns disrespecting U.S. President Donald Trump.

The video, which features BadBadNotGood and Kaytranada, shows a clown played by actor Michael Rapaport dressed like the president, according to the Gospel Herald. It shows Snoop Dogg taking aim directly at the side of a clown dressed up like President Trump with a gun and then pulling the trigger.

That was not the only scene of violence in the video. The music video is laced with obscenity and foul language, and even includes the line: "F--k the police, from a Black man's point of view." It then shows a police pulling a man over before shooting him.

For his part, evangelist Franklin Graham is terribly upset with the video and took to Facebook to express his dismay. "How low can we go? We've had so many problems in this country between law enforcement and minority communities, we should be looking for ways to unite and bring people together," he wrote.

Graham slammed the video for its "vulgar lyrics that not only portrays a police officer pulling someone over and shooting them, but also includes Snoop Dogg shooting a clown made to represent President Donald J. Trump."

"The kind of violence that some in our entertainment industry are manufacturing for consumption by the youth of America is dangerous. Rather than promoting positive messages, they're promoting hate, violence, and unrest," he said.

People are now saying that it's quite disheartening for a Christian artist like Snoop Dogg to get involved in a violent video like "Lavender." Just last year, Snoop Dogg won praises from the Christian community after he sang the Gospel song "I'd Rather Have Jesus" on his Instagram account (@snoopdogg).

"I'd rather have Jesus than silver and gold," Snoop repeatedly sang. "Silver [and] gold. @dashradio Cadillac music Sunday gospel mix," he captioned the video.

Fans left inspiring messages on his post. "With the platform you have, imagine how many people you will reach with the gospel message of Salvation! Come on now! Give our heavenly Father glory through your rap skills Snoop!" a fan wrote.

Another commented, "Right on Snoop!! I start every day off with Jesus. Now I got you on my prayer list. God bless brother!"