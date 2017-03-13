5 Truths That Assure Us That God Will Always Come To Our Rescue

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In life, we might face many things and many situations that we need rescuing from. Whether it's financial stress, relational problems, career slumps, sicknesses, depression or loss, we will sooner or later face something that is beyond us. In times like this we will be forced to call out for external help.

And in this need for a hero, we might look for other "heroes" to save us—money, connections, even deception and corruption. While these things may work at times, they don't work all the time.

What we truly need is a hero who never fails and who will always make all things work together for good. We find that in no one else but God. (Romans 8:28)

God is and will always be the most reliable person to look to when we need rescuing. Here are five truths that establish why that is so.

1. God Is All Powerful

There is nothing in this world more powerful than God. Even sin and death were defeated by the work of Christ on the cross. With that we can be assured that because God is all powerful, He is most capable to rescue us. In John 10:29 Jesus says, "My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand."

2. God Loves Us

God is not just a powerful God. He is a powerful and almighty God who loves and adores us. Because of that, He will not hesitate to use His power for our overall good. It's funny how many times we get in trouble, it's usually because we got ourselves into it. But God is still faithful and will rescue us simply because He loves us.

3. God Made Us For His Purposes

God will also protect and rescue us because He chooses to make us key to His will and purposes. Ephesians 2:10 tells us, "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them."

We are crucial pieces to God's will and kingdom advancement and thus to Him worth protecting and rescuing.

4. Jesus Rescued Us From The Greatest Threat: Sin

Jesus referred to Him as the Great Shepherd—the one who would willingly leave the 99 to save the one (Matthew 18:12-13). In His love for us, Jesus left the comforts of heaven to come down and defeat the power of sin over our lives and rescue us from it.

5. Jesus' Victory Is Something We Share With Him

In 1 Corinthians 15:57 Paul says this: "But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."

In the end, it will be God who will ultimately prevail, and He will live on forever in glory. Not only that—He also invites us to abide in Him and share in that glorious victory through Christ.