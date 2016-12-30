45,000 Hindus Pay Homage to Baby Jesus in Indian State Where Dozens of Christians Were Brutally Killed 8 Years Ago

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As a sign of respect and unity to their Christian brothers and sisters, around 45,000 Hindus paid tribute to baby Jesus in Bhubaneshwar, capital of the State of Odisha, India on Christmas Day.

Their homage was a symbolic act since the Indian state was where a vicious persecution of Christians took place back in 2008, according to the Vatican Radio.

Father Prasanna Pradhan, pastor of St. Vincent Cathedral in the state capital, revealed that the people of Odisha actually "have a deep sense of respect and honour for Jesus, who dispels darkness of discord and division and strengthens ties between people."

Pradhan also believes that the Christians who were brutally killed in the state several years ago only made people of different faith awestruck of God's magnificence. "Christianity is much better known among people of different faiths," he said.

During that summer of 2008, Hindus in Odisha unleashed their violence on 100 people and destroyed over 300 churches and other places of worship. Thankfully, things have drastically changed for Christians in the state.

John Barwa, archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar, is grateful for the support given by the state government and for providing "protection to Christians, especially those persecuted in Kandhamal."

"Christmas," he added, "speaks about Christ. It speaks of how He deprived himself to save sinners. Christmas is about how the Son of God became man and how He lived on earth. Christmas speaks of what Jesus accomplished on the cross and how He conquered death. Christmas tells us how a sinner can meet with God."

Aside from the Hindus' homage to Christ on Dec. 25, they also dedicated their time to care for the poor and needy. To highlight God's love and kindness, the Missionaries of Charity, an institute founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, even handed out hot meals to hundreds of destitute people.