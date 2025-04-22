World leaders remember Pope Francis

(Photo: Alamy)

Following the death of Pope Francis at age 88 on Monday, world leaders paid their respects to the pontiff as they reflected on his legacy, with President Donald Trump ordering that flags at federal properties be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect.

Trump announced in a post published Monday morning that he was ordering the US flag to fly at half-staff at the White House as well as "all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government and the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions" through sunset on the day of Francis' interment.

Trump's order is done "as a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis," Trump stated.

The order also applies to "all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

Vice President J.D. Vance, who met with Francis on Easter Sunday just before his death, released a statement on X Monday, saying his "heart goes out" to the millions of Christians worldwide who adored Pope Francis.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill," Vance said.

Echoing remarks he made at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in February, Vance shared a link to his favorite homily given by Francis.

"May God rest his soul," he concluded.

Earlier in the morning, Trump released a much shorter statement on Truth Social addressing Francis' death Monday morning.

"Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him and all who loved him!" he proclaimed.

In a statement posted on X Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a lengthy message reflecting on Francis' life.

"Pope Francis has returned to the house of the Father," she declared.

"This news saddens us deeply because a great man and a great pastor has left us," Meloni wrote. "I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering."

Meloni vowed that Francis' "teaching and his legacy will not be lost," adding, "We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord."

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a picture of himself meeting with Francis in a post on social media, with a caption reading, "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest." Macron's post reflects the fact that Francis is originally from Argentina. He identified Francis' mission as to "unite people with one another and with nature."

In the UK, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined "millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis", as he remembered his "courageous" leadership and "deep humility".

“His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility," the Prime Minister said.

“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.

“That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.

“With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church. May His Holiness Rest in Peace.”

King Charles of the United Kingdom offered condolences to those mourning the pontiff's death in a statement published Monday.

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others. His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world."

"Through his work and care for both people and the planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many," Charles added. "The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month."

"We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."

