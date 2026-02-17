What to do when you don't feel worthy of God's love or calling

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Have you ever played Among Us, the popular game where imposters try to blend in while secretly working against the crew? If you have, you might remember the tension of pretending you belonged while hoping no one exposed you.

Sometimes, life can feel the same way. Whether in work, school, ministry, or relationships, you may feel like an outsider - like you don’t truly belong. Even after gaining experience and seeing success, the nagging feeling remains, ‘I shouldn’t be here. I don’t deserve this. Someone must have made a mistake.’ And worse, you fear that everyone around you can see it too.

If you can relate, here’s the truth you need to hear: God doesn’t make mistakes.

All by Grace, not Merit

Let’s be honest. In one sense, we are undeserving. We haven’t earned the good things in our lives by our own merit. But here’s the enemy’s deception - he twists this truth to make us doubt God’s calling.

In fact, the uncomfortable truth is that imposter syndrome often comes from a place of arrogance. It suggests that your position depends solely on your own abilities - your intellect, skill, talent, or resources, and has nothing to do with God's grace. But as Christians, we know that everything we have is a result of God’s grace, not our own efforts.

James 1:17 reminds us, "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." From salvation to success, every open door in our lives is a reflection of God’s unconditional love, not our perfection.

God Always Calls and Equips with a Plan

Even though we are unworthy, God has a purpose for us. Romans 8:30 affirms this,

"And those He predestined, He also called; those He called, He also justified; those He justified, He also glorified."

If God has placed you in a certain position, He has a reason for it. And He promises that “in all things, God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).

So, it is crucial to remember that you are not on your own. Paul understood this deeply when he wrote, "I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me" (Galatians 2:20).

We have also been given His Holy Spirit, who “helps us in our weakness” (Romans 8:26), guides us in truth (John 16:13), teaches us all things (John 14:26) and equips us with His fruits, which are “love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law” (Galatians 5:22-23).

God’s Unlimited Power Is Revealed through Our Limitations

Additionally, never underestimate the power of God that can be shown through you. While our human limitations and weaknesses may seem like obstacles, they are actually opportunities for God to display His greatness through us.

Consider Moses and the twelve disciples – Moses had stage fright and doubted his ability to lead, and many of the 12 disciples were ordinary fishermen or even hated tax collectors (Exodus 3:11, Exodus 4:10, Matthew 4:18-19 and Matthew 9:9). They likely battled imposter syndrome too.

Yet God used them in extraordinary ways. Through the Books of Exodus to Deuteronomy and Acts, we see that Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt toward the Promised Land, and the disciples, once outsiders, became powerful apostles who spread the gospel and changed the world.

Their stories remind us of that well-known saying in the Church - God doesn’t call the qualified; He qualifies the called.

You Are Exactly Where You Are Meant to Be

So, let’s settle this: You are not an imposter. You are a child of God.

In His eyes, you are more than enough. He is for you, not against you. And if something is truly not meant for you, He will redirect your path. Trust Him. Walk confidently in the calling He has placed on your life.

You belong - not because of what you’ve done, but because of who God says you are.