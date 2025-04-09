We give because He first gave

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

How often do we give to others in need, especially when it’s inconvenient?

Sadly, not enough.

According to the Charities Aid Foundation’s latest UK Giving Report, charitable acts such as donating, volunteering, or sponsoring someone are at their lowest levels since 2016.

Among young people, the drop is particularly steep: only 36% of 16–24-year-olds participated in giving in 2024, compared to 52% in 2019.

Even among those who promise to donate, only half follow through, although the report did find that among the fewer who are giving, they are often giving generously.

Nonetheless, this trend is concerning, especially for us as Christians. Christianity and humanitarianism are deeply linked, not just historically, but spiritually - because God gave us everything. And at the core of our faith is sacrificial love.

Jesus gave everything

Scripture reminds us in John 3:16 that God gave us His most precious thing, His only Son, Jesus Christ “that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The Word of God (Philippians 2:5–8; 2 Corinthians 8:9; Matthew 20:28) teaches us that Jesus, fully God, emptied Himself for our sake. Though He had every right to live in glory and comfort, the King of Heaven descended from His throne and chose the lowliest path to save us. From birth in a manger, to living among the poor and outcasts, to being crucified like a criminal (Luke 2:6-7; Matthew 8:20; Mark 2:16-17), Jesus poured out His entire life to save us.

Why?

Because God loves us more than we can imagine. Time and again, Scripture makes it clear that the sacrifice of Jesus was rooted in unfathomable love. “For God so loved the world …God demonstrates His own love for us in this…This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us…” (John 3:16; Romans 5:8;1 John 4:10).

Through Jesus’ poverty, we have become spiritually rich (2 Corinthians 8:9). Through His death, we have eternal life. Through His Spirit, we are now recognised as the children of God - co-heirs with Christ (Romans 8:16-17). Just as the prodigal son still had a claim to his father’s inheritance (Luke 15:11-24), we too, being God's sons and daughters, have a share in everything that belongs to Him. We are, without a doubt, abundantly blessed.

Blessed to be a blessing

But God never meant for us to hoard those blessings. Because we’ve been so richly blessed, we’re called to bless others in return - not just spiritually, but tangibly too. This is why Jesus identified the second greatest commandment as: “Love your neighbour as yourself (Matthew 22:39).

Loving like Christ means “bearing one another’s burdens” (Galatians 6:2) and being willing to “lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters” (1 John 3:16), just as He did for us. When we love this way - actively and sacrificially - we reveal the heart of God to the world (John 13:35).

But to withhold love when we have the means to give? Scripture calls that selfish (1 John 3:17–18).

And our “neighbour” isn’t just our friend or family - it’s anyone in need. Jesus gave His life for the world (John 3:16), and He calls us to live for others.

Feeling compassion fatigue? You’re not alone

Maybe you’ve felt overwhelmed. so many needs, so many problems. You might look at the world and think, “There are too many problems. What can I possibly do?” I too have had those thoughts.

But God doesn’t ask us to fix the world all alone, He simply asks us to be faithful (Galatians 6:9). He’s still in control, even when everything seems chaotic (Proverbs 19:21). As cliché as it might sound, it’s true - only God’s love can truly heal this world. And His love calls for action (1 John 3:18). He wants to work through us - through our hands, our time, our giving - to bring healing, hope, and restoration.

And when we feel weary? We always have a place to return. Jesus says in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” In Jesus, there is always rest. Always love. Always strength to begin again.

You might also feel like what you have to give is too small to matter. But remember the miracle of the loaves and fish (Matthew 14:13-21)? Jesus took a little and made it more than enough. God doesn’t measure generosity by size, but by the love behind it. No act of kindness done in love is ever wasted - He treasures every offering, no matter how small, and multiplies its impact beyond what we can see.

Giving Is for everyone

In the New Testament, through the Book of Acts and Apostle Paul’s epistles, we see powerful examples of early churches giving generously - not from abundance, but from deep poverty; most importantly, all out of love.

This shows us that charity isn’t just a calling for the wealthy, it’s a responsibility and a privilege for every follower of Christ.

We shouldn't hold back. We're called to pour out our love extravagantly, just like Mary of Bethany, who broke her alabaster jar and anointed Jesus (John 12:3). Nothing was too costly for Him. And neither should anything be too costly for us to give in love.

Let’s give like Jesus

Share. Serve. See to the needs of others and respond with open hands and hearts. Here are some ideas:

Sponsor a child

Volunteer at a shelter or library

Donate to a cause that stirs your heart

Check in on a neighbour

Big or small, start somewhere. Act in love.

With just under two weeks until Easter, let’s use this Lenten season to reflect the charitable heart of Christ.

Let’s give because He gave us everything.