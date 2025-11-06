Verdict postponed in 'conversion therapy' case against ex-gay Christian

Matthew Grech left behind homosexual relationships after becoming a Christian.

A final verdict has been postponed in the case of Matthew Grech, a Maltese citizen who fell afoul of his country's so-called 'conversion therapy' laws for sharing his testimony of being an ex-gay Christian.

The final verdict had been due on Thursday but was postponed for the second time. A date has not yet been set for the new hearing.

In 2016, Malta became the first country in the EU to ban 'conversion therapy'. Similar bans have been proposed for the UK.

Grech was charged with breaching the laws when he gave an interview in 2022 on PMnews Malta in which he described his decision to leave homosexuality after finding faith in Jesus Christ. The presenters of the programme are also facing prosecution under the law.

Lawyers representing Grech say that the interview was simply an expression of his faith and identity and did not constitute an advertisement for 'conversion therapy'. As such, his lawyers argue that the charges against Grech represent a violation of his human right to free expression, and to practise his faith.

Grech’s case is being followed closely by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which states that the verdict will set a precedent and likely influence how similar laws are enforced in other countries, including potentially in the UK. The CLC is also providing legal support to Grech.

The case is complicated by the fact that Grech was introduced on the show as a representative of the International Federation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice.

Dr Mike Davidson, founder of Core Issues Trust and IFTCC, defended Grech at his last court hearing and confirmed that Grech had never undergone 'conversion therapy', nor had he practised it.



Dr Davidson, said, “The freedoms of speech, conscience and religion are being attacked. The fact is that therapeutic and counselling choice is a fundamental right.

"Governments promoting monocultural viewpoints – this idea that sexual orientation is inborn and unchangeable, and that gender is unrelated to biological sex – are denying those unwilling to identify as LGBT the right to leave identities and practices no longer relevant to them. This is a human rights issue.”

It has emerged that an EU equality official and LGBT activist, Silvan Agius, helped initiate the case by filing a police report. In court Agius said that it should be illegal to say that someone can leave homosexuality.



Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the CLC, said, “The prosecution in this case has categorically failed to define what the term ‘conversion therapy’ even means. It’s an imposed term with no real meaning in fact.

“No credible evidence has been presented to justify a ban. Instead, aggressive campaigning has been aimed at criminalising Matthew and others who share his Christian beliefs on human sexuality, marriage, and what it means to be male and female. The aim is to silence dissent.”

She added that Grech had been criminalised merely for sharing his personal testimony of faith and for giving honest answers to the questions posed by the presenters of the show.



Grech himself said ahead of the hearing on Thursday, “Anyone who cares about freedom of speech should be alarmed by what is happening to me. If it happens to me in Malta, I assure you that it will soon be happening in the UK and other countries across the world.”

Speaking after the postponement, Grech asked people to continue praying for him: "It takes patience to keep on waiting ... it's been three years of waiting and 12 court hearings and some more adjournments along the way but we'll get there in the end."