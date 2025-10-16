US churchgoers losing biblical conviction on family, life and morality - study

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new nationwide study by the Family Research Council (FRC) and the Cultural Research Center (CRC) at Arizona Christian University reveals a striking decline in biblical conviction among regular US churchgoers, especially on issues of family, life, and morality.

The study, titled “Social Issues and Worldview: A National Survey of Churchgoing Americans”, is based on surveys of more than 1,000 adults who attend Christian worship services no less than once a month.

It found that fewer than half now identify as pro-life or embrace a biblical definition of family.

According to lead researcher Dr George Barna: “Once-firm beliefs about family, life, and morality are giving way to cultural influence and personal opinion. Even among regular churchgoers, moral clarity is fading fast.”

The findings show that just 43% of churchgoers would call themselves pro-life currently, a sharp decline from 63% in 2023.

Only 46% of churchgoers uphold a traditional view of family — defined as a marriage between one man and one woman raising children, falling to 34% among Gen Z.

The strongest support for the biblical definition of family came from born-again Christians (59%), Pentecostal congregants (56%), and Asian believers (55%).

Trust in the Bible’s clarity has also diminished, with only around half (51%) affirming that its message on abortion is straightforward, compared to 65% in 2023.

Dr Barna warned: “The media bombardment favouring a new moral standard is clearly having a transformative effect on Americans. Perhaps the best way to combat the decline in biblical moral perspectives is for Bible-believing Christians to be more candid and bolder in engaging friends and family in dialogue about critical moral issues.

“We cannot let unbiblical views go unchallenged. Christ-followers must not only know what they believe and why, but must be actively seeking to challenge points of view that are biblically indefensible.”

Similarly, the director of FRC’s Center for Biblical Worldview and co-author of the report, David Closson, said the trends reflect “a discipleship problem, not primarily a political one.”

He explained: “When the people of God lose moral clarity on something as fundamental as the sanctity of life, it signals a serious discipleship crisis.

“The next generation is being catechized daily by social media, entertainment, and academia—often more effectively than by the local church.”

Despite the sobering data, Dr Barna believes the report offers hope.

“The vast majority of churchgoers still affirm core biblical truths about God and human value,” he said.

He continued: “These convictions provide a foundation for rebuilding. I’m convinced the best response is not retreat but engagement. Bible-believing Christians must be more candid and bolder in engaging friends and family in dialogue about critical moral issues. We cannot let unbiblical views go unchallenged.

“This moment demands courageous leadership—pastors, parents, and educators willing to confront increasing cultural confusion with biblical clarity. Without decisive discipleship and intentional teaching, the church will continue to absorb the world’s values rather than transform them through truth.”

The president of FRC president, Tony Perkins, echoed that sentiment: “This research shows the great need for biblical teaching on the great issues of our day, like the sanctity of life, the family, and human sexuality. The good news is that Christians are looking to church leaders for guidance.

“This report reminds us that there is much work to do — the church must continue to teach, live, and defend a biblical worldview with conviction and hope.”

Even amid widespread moral ambiguity, the data revealed that nearly 80% agreed with a binary view of genders; over 80% of participants affirmed the belief that all people are created in God’s image; 83% acknowledged that every human life carries intrinsic value; and 75% maintained that the God of Scripture is the sole source of life.

Dr Barna concluded: “My hope is that the research findings will guide our shared efforts to rebuild biblical worldview across the nation.

“Now more than ever, we must return to our foundations—grounding believers in God’s Word, restoring moral clarity, and preparing the next generation to know, accept, and stand firm in truth.”