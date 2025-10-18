Thousands of school children join in saying the Lord's Prayer

On 10 October thousands of school children in the north of England took part in reciting the Lord’s Prayer together.

The initiative is part of the Church of England’s Faith in the North project, which is aimed at promoting discipleship, prayer and evangelism.

A church planting, growth and revitalisation project, it seeks to create 3,000 new Christian communities in the north of England.

As part of the project, Faith in the North provides free resources to individuals, churches and schools, covering the Lord’s prayer and topics like pilgrimage, heritage and baptism.

Around 250 schools in the north of England took part in the Lord’s Prayer initiative, which involved taking a moment during the school day to say the prayer and reflect on its meaning.

One school taking part was Monk Fryston Church of England Primary School. Mrs Dale Starr, Assistant Headteacher at the school said, "We absolutely loved being part of the Lord’s Prayer moment.

"It was such a special opportunity to feel connected to something much bigger than ourselves, and it gave us a meaningful chance to talk together about the Lord’s Prayer and reflect on what it really means to us, it really was a wonderful experience for our children.”



Theo Sheridan-Watts, Programme Manager for Faith in the North, expressed his thanks for the Lord’s prayer initiative.

“It is deeply moving to know that across classrooms and halls, children and young people came together to say the words Jesus taught us. The Lord’s Prayer connects us to God, to one another, and to the story of faith in this land," he said.



“I am grateful to all the schools and teachers who made this moment possible, and I pray it will inspire a new generation to pray and live out these words of Jesus.”