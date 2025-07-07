The Chosen series 5 to premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Jonathan Roumie, centre, portrays Jesus Christ in Season Four of the series "The Chosen". (Photo: "The Chosen")

Series five of The Chosen is expected to premiere in Britain and around the world starting on 13 July.

The series tells the story of Jesus Christ, with series five expected to cover the events from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem up to his last supper with the disciples.

The new series consists of eight episodes, with the first two making their debut on 13 July, the next three on 20 July and the final three on 27 July. They will be available to watch on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

The show stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus and has been on air since 2019. The first series actually made it onto television screens thanks to crowdfunding, making the show arguably the most successful crowdfunding effort in TV history.

Jesus is played by Jonathan Roumie, who also portrayed the hippie evangelist Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 film, Jesus Revolution.

Roumie is himself an active Christian, being an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion in the Catholic Church. He is also on the board of Catholics in Media Associates and has been known to host live prayers on Instagram.

In 2023 Roumie spoke at the March for Life rally opposing abortion, saying, "God is love, and true love gives way to life, not death.”

Last month various cast members of The Chosen hosted a special screening of the show at the Vatican. The cast were also greeted in person by Pope Leo XIV.

The Chosen takes a relatively slow paced look at Jesus’ life, with series one looking at Jesus’ early days in starting his public ministry. The upcoming series only covers about a week of Jesus’ life and the eight episodes look at Jesus’ final days before the crucifixion. The death of Jesus will not be depicted until season 6.