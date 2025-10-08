Spiritual warfare: who is the enemy and how do we overcome him through Christ?

A fresco of the Temptation of Christ in St George's Church, Antwerp. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

For many of us, the spiritual realm feels distant—something mysterious and unseen, filled with questions we can’t fully answer. Yet one truth remains beyond doubt: there is a God who reigns in light, and there is also a force of darkness determined to oppose His will. That force is led by Satan, alongside his followers, fallen angels - together forming what Scripture calls the enemy.

The Apostle Paul reminds us in Ephesians 6:12, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

This means that our greatest battles are not fought with people or circumstances, but with unseen powers seeking to distort truth, sow fear, and draw us away from God. As believers, we must not live unaware of this reality. We are engaged in an ongoing spiritual war, and to stand firm, we must understand who our enemy is, how he works, and how to overcome him through Christ.

Who is the enemy?

Satan was not always the enemy we know him to be. Once, he was a glorious angel named Lucifer, meaning “light-bearer” or “morning star.” Scripture describes him as radiant in beauty, full of wisdom, and given an exalted place among God’s heavenly beings. But his heart grew proud. Rather than reflect God’s glory, he sought to claim it for himself. In his desire to be like God and receive the worship that belongs only to the Creator, Lucifer fell from grace (Isaiah 14:12–15; Ezekiel 28:17).

As a result, he was cast out of heaven, along with a third of the angels who followed him in rebellion (Revelation 12:3–9). These fallen beings became what we now know as demons—spiritual forces aligned against God’s purposes. From that moment, Satan and his army have worked relentlessly to oppose everything God created as good.

How the enemy operates

Satan rarely comes as a monstrous figure; he works subtly. Jesus called him “the father of lies” (John 8:44). From the very beginning, Satan has worked to twist God’s truth. In the Garden of Eden, he appeared as a serpent and cunningly distorted God’s Word, planting doubt in the hearts of Adam and Eve. Through deception, he led them to question God’s goodness and disobey His command. That single act of rebellion opened the door to sin and spiritual death, marking the fall of humanity and the beginning of a world in need of redemption (Genesis 3).

Till today, Satan’s strategy has remained the same: to deceive, accuse, tempt, and destroy (John 8:44; Revelation 12:10; Job 1:9-11; Matthew 4:1-11). He whispers lies about your worth, plants doubt about God’s goodness or tempts you to find comfort outside of Him. He distorts Scripture, manipulates emotions, and uses worldly distractions to dull your spirit (2 Corinthians 11:14; Matthew 13:19; Ephesians 4:26-27). Demons operate to amplify this chaos—attacking peace, health, unity, and faith. Their mission is to separate us from God’s presence through sin, arrogance, confusion, fear, and hopelessness (2 Timothy 1:7).

How to overcome the enemy

The goal of knowing about the enemy is not to be afraid or obsess over demonic activity, but to be alert and spiritually discerning. Apostle Peter wrote, “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8). Awareness leads to wisdom, but fear leads to bondage.

The key to overcoming the enemy is knowing that we are already victorious in Christ. At the cross, Jesus triumphed over Satan once and for all. Colossians 2:15 declares, “And having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross.”

We fight from a place of victory. While the enemy may still roar, he is a defeated foe. His time is limited. Satan may fight “to steal and kill and destroy”, but Jesus has come “that we may have life, and have it to the full” (John 10:10). Even in their rebellion, the enemy remains fully subject to Christ’s authority (Luke 10:17-19; Mark 1:27). No demon or dark power can act beyond the limits God allows.

Christ’s resurrection sealed our freedom, and His Spirit living in us gives power to stand firm, command, and overcome the forces of darkness in His name (Philippians 2:-10; Romans 6:9). Our strength is not in ourselves but in the One who reigns supreme—Jesus Christ, the Lord of all (1 John 4:4; Ephesians 1:20-22).

So, here are some spiritual weapons to overcome the enemy:

Know the Word of God – Jesus defeated Satan in the wilderness by saying, “It is written” (Matthew 4:1-11). Scripture is not just ink on paper—it is the living Word of God, sharper than any two-edged sword (Hebrews 4:12). It exposes lies and reveals truth. When you know the Word, you stand firm against deception. It reminds you of who you are in Christ—forgiven, loved, and victorious—and equips you with spiritual armour to fight (Ephesians 6:10–18).

Prayer– Prayer is a shield and a lifeline. It connects you directly to God’s power and presence (Ephesians 6:18; Philippians 4:6-7; Psalm 145:18). In prayer, battles are won in the unseen realm before they manifest in the physical (2 Chronicles 20:3-17; James 5:16). Prayer doesn’t just move the hand of God—it also strengthens your spirit to resist temptation and stand in peace (Matthew 26:41).

Stay in community – Isolation makes believers vulnerable (Ecclesiastes 4:9-12; Proverbs 18:1). Satan loves to separate people from the fold so he can attack their faith (1 Peter 5:8-9; John 10:12). But in fellowship, we find accountability, encouragement, and shared strength (Hebrews 10:24-25; Galatians 6:2). The early Church grew strong because they prayed, worshipped, and broke bread together (Acts 2:42–47). We sharpen one another, as iron sharpens iron (Proverbs 27:17).

Live in repentance and purity – The enemy thrives where sin is unconfessed (1 John 1:8-9; Proverbs 28:13; Ephesians 4:26-27). Repentance keeps your spirit clean and your heart sensitive to the Holy Spirit (Psalm 51:10-11; Acts 3:19). When you live transparently before God, there’s no foothold for the enemy (James 4:7-8). Purity—both of heart and conduct—guards your authority in Christ (Matthew 5:8; 2 Timothy 2:21).

Use the name of Jesus – Demons tremble at His name (Philippians 2:9–10). Spiritual authority belongs to those who walk under His lordship (Luke 10:19-20).

Conclusion

Every believer is a soldier in this unseen war. Our daily prayers, worship, obedience, and love are weapons of light that push back darkness. We are not helpless victims but empowered ambassadors of the Kingdom of God (2 Corinthian 5:20).

The enemy is real—but our God reigns forever. So, stay watchful. Remember, dear reader, “we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that … neither angels nor demons … will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:37-39).