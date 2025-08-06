Sham kidnapping conviction against Nigerian Christian overturned

David (not his real name) was one of two church leaders targeted for their role in helping two adult women safely relocate after they converted to Christianity. (Photo: Alliance Defending Freedom)

A Christian man in northern Nigeria has had his conviction for kidnapping two women overturned following an appeal to a Nigerian High Court.

Far from kidnapping the women, the supposedly guilty man was in fact helping them escape persecution following their conversion to Christianity.

The man, who was also tortured, was helped in his legal fight by ADF International.

David (not his real name) was targeted after he helped two female converts to Christianity relocate to a safe place. The women had faced death threats from their community and family members, following their adoption of a new faith.

After successfully getting the women to safety, David and a fellow church leader were kidnapped by Islamist militants. They were held for three weeks and tortured before being handed over to the police.

While David’s companion was released after receiving legal assistance, David was subjected to a three day trial without legal representation. Legal advocacy group ADF described the trial as a “sham”.

David was found guilty of kidnapping, as well as other charges, and was fined and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Following assistance from ADF, David was released on bail, and he appealed his conviction. Last month the High Court quashed the conviction and ordered the return of the fine that he had paid. No state representative appeared in court to defend David’s conviction.

Nigeria, despite being a majority Christian nation, has increasingly become a country of concern, largely due to its significant Muslim population. Attacks by Islamist militias are common and in 2022 around 5,000 Christians were killed in the country, more than all other countries combined.

Sean Nelson, legal counsel for global religious freedom at ADF International said, “This case is a powerful reminder of the urgent crisis facing Christians and other religious minorities in Nigeria. David was tortured, prosecuted, and imprisoned simply for helping a woman escape violence because of her faith.

“We welcome the court’s decision in this case and pray that others will never have to face what David went through. Protections for religious freedom must increase within Northern Nigeria.”