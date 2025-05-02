Scottish assisted suicide bill could open 'Pandora's box'

The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Members of the Scottish Parliament have been warned that proposals to legalise assisted suicide could open a “Pandora’s box” and put vulnerable members of society at risk.

The proposed Bill is being proposed by Liam McArthur, a Liberal Democrat Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP). This is separate to a similar Bill currently being considered in the Westminster Parliament for England and Wales.

The Holyrood Health Committee has just published its Stage 1 report into the legislation. The report, which is essentially a summary of proceedings, noted among other things the danger that the legislation could be the first step on a “slippery slope”.

As the report states: “Dr Mary Neal from the University of Strathclyde argued that the Bill contained many areas that were subject to potential ‘slippage’ and that, irrespective of how tightly the law was felt to have been drafted, there was ultimately no way of preventing people from challenging it.”

The report highlights the differing priorities of those on either side of the debate. Proponents of the bill are concerned with reducing suffering, personal dignity and autonomy. By contrast, the driving principles of those against the bill are risk of coercion to vulnerable people, the sanctity of life and the risk of devaluing the lives of certain types of people.

Despite these difference, both opponents and supports of the bill agree that palliative care services are nowhere near as good as they should be.

While supporters deny or downplay it, the report also shows that assisted suicide may eventually become available to those who are not terminally ill.

James Mildred, spokesman for CARE for Scotland, which opposes the law, said, “The issues appraised in this report underline just how dangerous Mr McArthur’s Bill is. As critics have repeatedly warned, Scottish assisted suicide legislation would be open to challenges through the courts by those who wish to expand eligibility criteria. “Other nations have experienced incremental expansion to their laws that sees a broad range of adults and even children made eligible for ‘assisted dying’. The assurances of campaigners in Scotland that expansion will not occur are hollow.”Mildred concluded by saying, “Legislating for assisted suicide opens a Pandora’s Box. The most vulnerable in society bear brunt of injustices. We would urge MSPs to oppose the Bill at Stage 1 and choose a different path for Scotland: truly life-affirming care that safeguards every patient.”