Salvation Army calls for urgent action on homelessness in Scotland

Dundee, Scotland. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

As Scotland heads toward next May’s parliamentary election, The Salvation Army is pressing political leaders to put homelessness prevention at the top of their agendas.

The appeal comes as the latest national homelessness figures reveal worrying links between housing insecurity and poor mental health.

A recent analysis of people obtaining support from Scotland’s Salvation Army Homelessness Service revealed concerning trends: half of service users are struggling with mental health issues.

Over 30% showed up without being registered with a GP, and 27% shared that they had experienced a night on the streets at least once before securing accommodation, with many experiencing extended periods of homelessness.

The charity, which supports around 7,000 people across Scotland every year, says the data highlights the urgent need for more than temporary shelter.

Assistant Territorial Director for Strategic Operations & Development in Scotland Helen Murdoch warned that tackling homelessness means addressing root causes.

“Scotland will never beat homelessness unless we are able to tackle the reasons people become homeless in the first place. Underlying issues such as poverty, trauma, abuse, addiction and mental health issues all increase the risk,” she stated.

“That is why we are calling on all political parties at Holyrood to make homelessness prevention and wrap around support a priority going into next year’s election.”

A recent Breaking the Cycle report by the charity revealed an 87% increase over the past decade among households that are homeless struggling with the dual issues of mental health challenges and substance dependency.

Ms Murdoch said: “The Scottish Government, councils, health providers and charities working together, with proper funding, can prevent homelessness before it starts and save lives this winter.”

James, who once lived in a Salvation Army hostel in Edinburgh and now works for the organisation, shared his perspective: “I’m actively trying to get a permanent home after bouts of homelessness throughout my life.

"An integrated approach is needed and a whole load of support measures put in place to help people tackle trauma, criminal justice issues, addiction and mental health challenges like anxiety. All this ought to be addressed together, with the person at the centre.

“When you’re homeless you don’t have security and it’s hard to project into the future when you’re cold, lonely, hungry and tired – who wouldn’t be anxious, no one wants to live like that.”

The Salvation Army runs residential accommodation known as Lifehouses alongside outreach services to help individuals foster autonomy and re-build their lives following homelessness.

Support ranges from locating permanent housing and financial advice to employment training and addiction recovery programmes.

The organisation has also reported a steep rise in the time people are staying in its accommodation – from 297 to 338 days – reflecting Scotland’s shortage of affordable housing.

Ms Murdoch said: “We all know what needs to be done. The next parliament must prioritise addiction support in the evenings and at weekends; improved mental health services in communities; plus increase the availability of affordable homes to give vulnerable people stability, accessible local healthcare and – above all – hope for the future.”

The Salvation Army invites anyone at risk of homelessness to get in touch or to reach out to their local council.