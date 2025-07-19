Research suggests many Brits are afraid to express true opinions

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

New research by Ipsos Mori has found that many Brits fear expressing their true feelings on race, religion and immigration in case they offend someone.

Their survey of 2,300 people, conducted on behalf of the government's Commission for Countering Extremism, found that half (49%) of people feel that others are far too easily offended, especially when subjects like race and religion come up.

Most people value freedom of speech in principle, however there is a division between those who feel this principle is not sufficiently protected and those who feel freedom of speech is secondary to freedom from abuse and discrimination.

As the report states, “This highlights the challenges of navigating free speech in a diverse society.”

The report found that a third of people living in Britain feel free speech is not sufficiently protected, while a fifth (19%) feel there is too much freedom of speech.

It also found that those concerned about “the pace of change” in the country and those with right-leaning economic views were more likely to be concerned about free speech.

Those who feel others are too easily offended are more likely to be male, white, over 65 and Christian, while women, non-whites, younger people and non-Christians are more likely to say people should be more sensitive in what they say.

The study found that most people who held back from sharing their real views did so to avoid causing offence, however it was also found that a quarter of those who refuse to discuss religion did so due to safety concerns. Over a third of people (38%) felt unable to discuss Islam, compared to just 17% who felt the same way about Christianity.

The researchers said that the “study reveals the complex interplay between the principle of free speech and the practical considerations of navigating sensitive topics in a diverse society."

"While free speech enjoys broad support, its application is influenced by social dynamics, personal values, and the specific topic at hand," they said.