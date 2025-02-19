Rally call for faith groups to join 10th Great British Spring Clean

Rev Gary Crellin, Vicar of St Peter's, with some litter picking volunteers

As the 10th annual Great British Spring Clean campaign approaches, running from March 21 to April 6, 2025, Keep Britain Tidy is highlighting the campaign's impact over the past decade with regional case studies, survey statistics on public attitudes toward litter, and insights from charity leaders, sponsors, and partners.

The Great British Spring Clean has been the UK's largest mass-action environmental campaign since 2016, being run by the national environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy. Operating under the belief that the environment belongs to everyone, the charity ensures that all participants involved in the campaign are feel welcomed and valued regardless of background.

This commitment has mobilised millions of 'Litter Heroes', including members of faith groups, local communities, schools, businesses, and local authorities, all working together to combat litter pollution.

With an estimated 30 million tonnes of litter dropped annually across the UK, the cost of clean-up reaches £1 billion each year. Beyond economic costs, litter also harms wildlife and pollutes ecosystems. The Great British Spring Clean is tackling this issue head-on, with volunteers pledging to collect over four million bags of rubbish - equivalent to more than half a million wheelie bins. In 2024 alone, over 425,000 bags of harmful waste were cleared from streets, parks, and beaches, making a tangible environmental impact.

An online YouGov survey commissioned by Keep Britain Tidy reveals that two thirds of UK adults love their local area, yet 72% feel less proud when they see litter.

The survey of over 2,000 UK adults also found that 84% show their love for their community by not littering; 15% actively participate in litter-picking; and 16% volunteer in local clean-up initiatives.

The emotional response to litter is also significant with over two thirds (69%) feel disappointed when they see litter; 43% feeling angry; nearly half (45%) feeling sad and over a quarter (27%) saying they are embarrassed.

Additionally, a fifth of respondents stated they had 'called out' littering behaviour and urged others not to litter. More than half of the adults agree that litter-free parks and beaches (54%) and cleaner streets (59%) would enhance their appreciation for their surroundings.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said, "We know there's a problem – but we also know that peoplepower is part of the solution."

"Each year, the Great British Spring Clean's fantastic and dedicated #LitterHeroes take positive action to tackle litter and show they love where they live."

"This growing culture of small individual actions has led to an enormous impact, with more than four million bags pledged by our volunteers since 2016. Thank you to everyone who has been involved."

Keep Britain Tidy is encouraging faith groups, communities, schools, businesses, and local authorities to unite in showing that they love where they live by pledging to pick a bag or more to clean up the country's streets, parks and beaches. More information can be found at keepbritaintidy.org