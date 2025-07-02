Priest refuses communion to MP who backed assisted suicide

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Catholic priest has reportedly banned his local MP, who voted in favour of assisted suicide, from receiving communion.

Father Ian Vane is reported to have warned Liberal Democrat MP Chris Coghlan that if he voted for the controversial bill he would be “obstinately persevering” in sin and would be disqualified from receiving communion.

Father Vane apparently said that as a priest his role is to be a custodian of the sacraments. As well as denying the sacrament to Coghlan, Father Vane also publicly announced his decision to the whole congregation at mass, although Coghlan was not present at the time.

While Coghlan has described Father Vane’s act as “outrageous”, others, even those critical of Vane in the past, supported a more discriminating approach towards the holy sacraments.

Damian Thompson, former editor of the Catholic Herald, said his behaviour had "deeply shocked other priests".

Coghlan criticised Father Vane’s actions in The Observer, saying, “It is completely inappropriate … It undermines the legitimacy of religious institutions in this country if representatives think it is acceptable to try to coerce members of parliament.”

Coghlan also wrote to Father Vane’s immediate superior, Bishop Richard Moth of the Arundel and Brighton diocese. In a statement the diocese confirmed that the bishop had spoken with Coghlan and is willing to meet him in person to discuss the case.

In 2021 Antonio Spadaro, an official in the Vatican said that the church did not wish to use access to communion as a “political weapon”. At the time the church had warned bishops in the US against denying communion to politicians who support abortion.