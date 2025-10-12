Police issue street preacher with warning over amplification

Ollie Sabatelli being issued with a warning by police in Guildford. (Photo: Instagram/Ollie Sabatelli)

A Christian street preacher has been told by police that he cannot use a microphone or speak words that "upset" or annoy members of the public in Surrey and Sussex.

Police officers in Guildford issued the warning to evangelist Ollie Sabatelli, who has a large social media following.

Surrey Police issued a Community Protection Notice to Sabatelli which prohibits him from using amplification while street preaching and "prohibits him from causing annoyance, upset and distress to the local community and businesses of Surrey and Sussex".

In video footage of the exchange with officers, Sabatelli asks them why he is being issued with the warning, to which an officer replies that they are handed out in relation to a "choice of words" which "causes fear and harm to the community".

Sabatelli then replies that he is quoting from the Bible and asks whether it is illegal to speak from the Bible.

Another officer then replies, "It doesn't specify preaching what you want. It's saying that it's just causing an upset."

When Sabatelli asks again if he is not allowed to preach from the Bible, the first officer says, "That's absolutely fine but unfortunately we're getting called."

She then explains that if he ignores the warning, police have the power to arrest him.

When he asks again if he is not allowed to preach, she says, "Not here, no," and clarifies that the warning applies to the whole of Surrey and Sussex.

Sabatelli then says he is prepared to be arrested and invites the officers to accept Jesus as their Lord and Saviour.

Responding to the incident, Surrey Police Force said in a statement that the warning was not about the content of his preaching but the "volume" and "nature of its amplification".

"We are aware there's been some concerns around a man causing annoyance, upset and distress to the local community and businesses of Guildford Town Centre," Surrey Police said.

"Officers have spoken to the man and issued him with a Community Protection Notice which prohibits him from causing annoyance, upset and distress to the local community and businesses of Surrey and Sussex.

"He is also prohibited from using any amplification in any public place in the county of Surrey or Sussex (this list is not exclusive but includes microphone, loud hailer and loudspeaker).

"The order is not related to the content being said, but the volume and the nature of its amplification."