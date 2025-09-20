Not an insult, but a reminder of God’s grace: why are we sinners?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Many Christians today feel uncomfortable with the word ‘sinner’. It carries heavy associations of guilt and shame. Some ask, ‘How can I be called corrupt at the core when I haven’t harmed anyone?’

Because of this discomfort, some preachers have softened the message of sin. Instead of calling it rebellion against God, they frame it as low self-esteem, loss of purpose, or destructive behaviour. But these are symptoms, not the disease itself.

We need to look at the Bible’s definition.

What does the Bible say about sin?

Sin is anything that opposes God—His will, His commands, or His very character. At its essence, sin is rebellion against God. It is not only what we do but who we are apart from God: our actions flow from a heart already corrupted (Jeremiah 17:9; Mark 7:21-23).

This often raises objections like ‘Didn’t God create everything good?’ ‘Didn’t He make humanity in His image? If so, how can we be called sinful?’

These questions are valid. When God created the world, it was indeed good (Genesis 1:31). But Scripture tells us how sin entered the picture: Adam and Eve, deceived by the serpent, doubted God’s Word and character and chose their own way, instead of obedience to God (Genesis 3).

The heart of sin is pride—a refusal to trust God’s authority. This was the very downfall of Satan and a third of angels who followed him (Isaiah 14:12-14; 2 Peter 2:4; Revelation 12:7-9). Paul calls it godlessness (Romans 1:18). From this inner rebellion and corruption of the heart flow all other sins.

This godlessness is expressed in two ways: rejecting God entirely or reducing Him to the margins of our lives. Instead of submitting to Him, we place ourselves—or something else—in His rightful place. That is idolatry (Romans 1:21–23, 25).

The outward sins we recognise—lying, stealing, profanity, violence—are merely visible symptoms of this deeper disease. They flow from a heart already estranged from God. And the fruit of such estrangement is emptiness, despair, bitterness, shame, and isolation.

But sin carries more than emotional weight. Its ultimate consequence is death—spiritual and eternal separation from God (Romans 6:23). To reject Him continually is to reject the very Source of life and love.

The hope of the Gospel

The Bible does not exempt anyone: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). Yet this truth is not meant to leave us drowning in guilt and shame—it points us toward grace. Our awareness of sin should drive us to repentance and, ultimately, to Jesus Christ (Romans 2:4; Luke 5:31-32; 2 Corinthians 7:10).

This is the heart of the Gospel: we were helpless sinners, unable to save ourselves, yet God sent His Son out of love to rescue us (John 3:16). Without acknowledging sin, Jesus becomes nothing more than a teacher or moral guide. But when we admit our need, we see Him as He truly is—our Lord, our Savior, and the only One who can restore us to God (John 14:6; 1 Timothy 2:5).

Final thoughts

Dear reader, being called a sinner is not an insult but a reminder: we cannot live without God.

The Bible doesn’t expose our sin to crush us—it exposes it to point us to the only cure: Jesus Christ. Without Him, sin leads to death and separation, but in Him, there is forgiveness, freedom, and new life (Romans 6:23).

When we acknowledge the reality of sin, we also embrace the beauty of salvation. We see the cross for what it truly is: God’s love poured out for sinners, making a way back to Him (Romans 5:8).

So instead of running from the word sinner, we can face it with humility and hope. It reminds us of who we are apart from God—and who we can become through Christ.

In Him, sinners are not condemned, but redeemed, restored, and called children of God (Romans 8:1; John 1:12; Ephesians 1:7).