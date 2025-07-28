New study finds parenthood deepens sense of purpose

(Photo: Unsplash)

A sweeping new study analysing over 43,000 participants across Europe and Israel has revealed a nuanced picture of modern parenthood: while raising children brings deeper meaning to life, it does not necessarily increase overall life satisfaction - especially for mothers who are younger, have a low level of education, are unpartnered, or are living in regions with weaker social safety nets.

Published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, the research led by sociologists Ansgar Hudde and Marita Jacob, utilises responses collected from the European Social Survey to explore how parenting affects well-being.

The results confirm what philosophers like Leo Tolstoy and artists like Bob Dylan have long suggested: giving to others, particularly through raising children, fosters a sense of purpose.

However, the story is more complex when it comes to happiness.

The study found that across all 30 European countries and Israel, parents consistently reported a stronger sense of meaning in life compared to non-parents.

This trend held true regardless of gender, age, education, or relationship status.

But life satisfaction, measured by how content people feel with their lives overall, varied significantly.

Men generally reported greater life satisfaction when they had children at home, particularly if they were married.

For women, the picture was more mixed: those who were older, married, or highly educated reported higher life satisfaction.

Young or single mothers, however, often felt less satisfied with their lives than women without children.

Geographic context also mattered. Mothers in Nordic countries, known for their generous parental leave and childcare policies, reported the highest levels of life satisfaction.

In contrast, mothers in Central, Eastern, Southern and English-speaking parts of Europe were more likely to experience lower satisfaction, despite still finding greater meaning in parenthood.

Men, meanwhile, saw a boost in satisfaction from parenting across nearly all regions, with the exception of Central and Eastern Europe.

The study’s multivariate models, which controlled for factors such as religiosity, family background, and socioeconomic status, revealed a particularly stark finding: single mothers consistently reported lower life satisfaction than their partnered peers.

While they still felt their lives were more meaningful due to parenting, the demands and stress of raising children alone appeared to take a significant emotional toll.