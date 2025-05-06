More churches embrace AI in ministry but pastors prefer to write their own sermons - study

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

More churches across the U.S. are embracing the use of Artificial Intelligence in their ministries, but pastors have stopped short of using the technology to prepare their sermons, data from the State of the Church Tech 2025 report shows.

The report, created by Pushpay, a leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based and nonprofit sectors, was done in partnership with Engiven and Checkr. The data for the report was collected in February from about 8,000 church leaders.

According to the report, the use of AI has increased by 80% across all ministries in churches, but only for specific tasks.

“While adoption (of AI) has increased, leaders remain reluctant to rely on AI for pastoral content. Last year’s report revealed that less than one quarter of AI users applied the tool for developing devotionals, sermons, or ideas for pastoral care; that pattern still holds true today,” researchers note. “The vast majority of AI use cases revolve around content generation and editing of communication materials like emails, imagery, and social media posts.”

While they mostly leverage AI to enhance operational efficiency, the research shows that church leaders overwhelmingly used AI to meet their communication needs.

“These patterns aren’t necessarily surprising. Those called to lead in the Church — many of whom began serving long before AI rose to prominence — pursued their vocation out of [a] desire to lead through the Holy Spirit. As such, AI’s role in spiritual leadership is still being approached with trepidation,” the researchers explain. “But, once the message is ready to be shared, leaders are taking advantage of this next-gen tool to spread that message widely and swiftly.”

The findings of the State of the Church Tech 2025 report on AI use come about a month after Gloo, a leading technology platform connecting the faith ecosystem, announced that Pat Gelsinger, the former CEO of multinational technology company Intel, expanded his role at the firm from investor and chairman to executive chairman and head of technology, with a plan to shape technology, particularly AI, toward positive endeavors.

Gloo noted that the faith ecosystem in the U.S., which spans approximately 450,000 churches, faith networks and nonprofits, had been slow to adopt digital technology.

Gelsinger pointed out the slow reaction of the faith community to get involved with consumer social internet platforms which “has not been a positive for society,” and argued that he didn’t want to repeat that mistake with rapidly advancing AI.

“In this case, this is where we are going, the ability to shape AI as a force for good is enormous. Being able to truly be where faith and technology come together, be an influence for how the church can take advantage of the latest technology but do so in shaping AI as a force for good,” he said.

Among other findings, the State of the Church Tech 2025 report also found that a significant share of church leaders, 86%, agree that technology increases connection in their community.

"This year’s State of Church Tech report offers more than just statistics and data — it’s a window into the evolving mindset of church leaders,” Kenny Wyatt, Pushpay's CEO, said in a statement on the report. “We see overwhelming consensus that technology plays a critical role in ministry, and I’m encouraged by the way churches are approaching it. More and more leaders view these tools as an avenue to enhance, not replace, the human relationships that are so central to the Church."

