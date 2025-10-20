Mike Pilavachi's MBE is revoked

Mike Pilavachi led Soul Survivor for 27 years. (Photo: Soul Survivor)

Evangelical leader Mike Pilavachi has had his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour officially revoked by King Charles.

Pilavachi was investigated by the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team and the Diocese of St Albans, and was forced to step down after a number of people came forward in 2023 to allege inappropriate behaviour.

Investigators concluded that concerns around spiritual abuse and an abuse of power were substantiated.

"It was concluded that he used his spiritual authority to control people and that his coercive and controlling behaviour led to inappropriate relationships, the physical wrestling of youths and massaging of young male interns," the Church of England said at the time.

The concerns spanned 40 years from Pilavachi's time as a youth leader up to the time of the investigation.

Pilavachi was the founder of the Soul Survivor church and youth movement, and was awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for “services to young people”.

An official announcement read: "The King has directed that the appointment of Michael Pilavachi to be a Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 28 December 2019, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."