Midwifery student suspended from training course for abortion comments

Sara Spencer was suspended despite her comments being lawful. (Photo: ADF UK)

An American midwifery student in Scotland has spoken about her ordeal after being suspended from an NHS training placement over comments she made about abortion.

Sara Spencer, a 30-year-old mother of three, was suspended after correctly noting online that midwives are not required to assist in the performance of abortions if it violates their conscience.

Although eventually cleared of any wrongdoing, Spencer said it was “concerning that an NHS health board would be reluctant to welcome a student who holds certain beliefs regarding the significance of unborn human life”.

Spencer’s offending comments were made on Facebook, where she confirmed that midwives had a right to conscientious objection when it comes to abortion and added that she personally would object to taking part in the “killing” of an unborn child.

Following the comments, Spencer was made the subject of a Fitness to Practise investigation for apparently bringing the profession or Napier University - with whom she was studying - into disrepute, improper use of social media, and conduct that apparently failed to meet the Professional Code and could be detrimental to others.

Although cleared of all wrongdoing, NHS Fife, which originally referred her to the university for the investigation, objected to the result.

Spencer claims that, despite being cleared, she has been warned by professors at Napier University that sharing her pro-life beliefs on social media is “inappropriate”.

She was supported by the Alliance Defending Freedom during the Fitness to Practise investigation.

Spencer said, “It’s well-known that medical professionals in the UK have a right to conscientiously object to performing an abortion.

“As a student, I expected to be able to freely engage in discussion among my peers about the grounds for my conscientious objection, and to respectfully debate matters of medical law, ethics, and the philosophy of midwifery care – matters which lie at the heart of our profession.

“I was shocked by NHS Fife’s response to my expression of legally protected beliefs. It is concerning that an NHS health board would be reluctant to welcome a student who holds certain beliefs regarding the significance of unborn human life.”

Lois McLatchie Miller, Scottish spokesperson for ADF UK, “It should be considered entirely natural and expected that a midwife, focused on delivering life into the world, may have concerns about abortion.

“It’s for this reason that our laws protect freedom of conscience for all medical professionals, who should never be compelled to act in a way they consider harmful.

“The Scottish Government are currently undertaking a review of our nation’s abortion law, including with regard to conscientious objection, led by a panel of ‘experts’ – many of whom have had a career within or around the abortion industry. Sara’s experience should sound an alarm bell about the need to reaffirm freedom of conscience across all public health boards.”