Met accused of ‘ineffective’ policing at March for Life UK

Thousands marched for life through London this year. (Photo: Facebook/MarchforLife)

The Metropolitan Police have been criticised for their handling of last weekend’s March For Life event, with pro-lifers arguing that the force did not do an adequate job of keeping pro-abortion counter-protesters in line.

Counter-protesters are known to have disrupted a Catholic Mass held at Westminster Cathedral earlier in the day and allegations have been made of assault, abusive language and threats.

According to the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), which took part in the march, the event was the largest pro-life demonstration ever held in Britain, with over 10,000 people attending. However, such a display also attracted the largest ever counter-protest.

The counter-protest, which was vastly outnumbered by the March For Life, was organised by Abortion Rights UK, which supports abortion up to the point of birth. Leftist groups like Socialist Worker were also involved. The group that disrupted the Mass are known as the Feminist Strike Coalition.

One of those attending the March For Life was former security professional Jon Proctor. Proctor, a Baptist described the disruption of the Mass as “highly offensive and utterly repulsive”.

Proctor has submitted a formal complaint to the police over its handling of the march.

In his complaint Proctor says police failed to deploy forces at the Emmanuel Centre, where the march began, “for a considerable period” despite “experience from previous years regarding counter-protest activity”.

This was cited by Proctor as the reason for the protest at the Westminster Cathedral mass.

By the time the event reached Parliament Square the situation, according to Proctor, had deteriorated. He said the police became “increasingly ineffective” and “failed to adequately protect the lawful protest from deliberate disruption”.

The Metropolitan Police have defended their performance, with a spokesperson saying the force “engaged with both groups and intervened when necessary to de-escalate situations and maintain public order”.

The force said that throughout the day it had reviewed the situation and “determined that the threshold of serious disruption had not been reached”.

During the course of the day only one arrest was made. The arrest was of online personality “Young Bob”, an 18 year old who promotes Christian and nationalist viewpoints.

According to SPUC, Young Bob “was standing near the counter-protesters when one grabbed his flag displaying an image of Christ. As he went to retrieve it, he was bundled by police and arrested, accused of affray. He was released with no charge later that evening”.