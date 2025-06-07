Martyn Snow steps down as LLF lead bishop

The Bishop of Leicester, Martyn Snow, addresses General Synod. (Photo: Geoff Crawford / Church of England)

The Lead Bishop for the Church of England's Living in Love and Faith process (LLF) has announced he is stepping down.

The LLF process has been underway in the Church of England for years, attempting to forge a way forward in the face of deep divisions over marriage, sexuality and gender identity.

Bishop Martyn Snow has led this process for the last 18 months. In a statement published on his social media, he admitted that the decision to stand down had not been an easy one.

"With a very heavy heart, I have decided to step down from my role as Lead Bishop for Living in Love and Faith," he said.

"I am hugely grateful to the staff team that I have worked with over the last 18 months and similarly the Working Group members who have given hours of their time to seek an agreed way forward in the Church of England on matters of sexuality, relationships, and marriage.

"I hope it may yet be possible to reach such an agreement, but I don’t think that can happen under my leadership. I will not be making any further comments."

Responses to his decision have been sympathetic while also expressing frustration about the LLF process, with some suggesting it is "doomed".

ReSource director and former BBC correspondent Christopher Landau said that LLF has been "disastrous" and come at "massive personal cost for many individuals".

Responding to Bishop Snow's announcement, he said that "the wider church needs to hear why he felt the role was untenable".

The interim head of the Church of England, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, and the Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, accepted Snow's resignation in a joint statement in which they also expressed their gratitude for his leadership over the last year and a half.

"Bishop Martyn Snow has made an invaluable contribution to the Living in Love and Faith (LLF) process. His insightful and considered stewardship over the past 18 months has helped guide the LLF process to an important new stage," they said.

"Thanks to fruitful conversations in Working Groups and at General Synod, we are currently consulting across the Dioceses, as we continue working towards becoming a Church that serves all of God's people.

"While we are saddened by Bishop Martyn's decision to step down from this role, we fully recognise the weight of responsibility he has carried and the huge commitment in time and energy to bring the process to a new phase. We pray for him, as he moves on from this role.

"The LLF Programme Board, chaired by the Archbishop of York, remains firmly committed to completing the diocesan consultations, before reporting to the House of Bishops and then General Synod in February next year. Formed in 2024 the LLF Programme Board provides oversight for the LLF Programme. It includes several bishops and other members of the General Synod.”