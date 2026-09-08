James Orr stands down as adviser to Reform after donations sting

Dr James Orr

Cambridge theologian James Orr has stepped down as head of policy for Reform UK following a sting operation by climate activists.

Orr was filmed meeting what he thought was a potential donor to the party but who was in fact an undercover reporter working for Verbatim Investigations, a group funded by the Centre for Climate Reporting.

During an encounter filmed and released to Channel 4 News, the undercover journalist pretends to be the son of a wealthy American interested in making a donation to Reform UK. Donations to political parties by foreign nationals are illegal. As the entire encounter was a sting operation, no such donation was made.

Reform has said that an internal investigation is taking place. Both the party and Orr have denied wrongdoing.

Orr told Sky News: "I have agreed to step down from my current role at Reform UK pending the outcome of the party's internal investigation into the conduct of the program, with which I will cooperate fully."

Reform leader Nigel Farage told LBC Radio, "The party has broken no laws, the party has not taken any dodgy money or anything like that whatsoever."

In a statement on Friday, the Electoral Commission said: "We are considering all relevant information, in line with our regulatory remit, and we are in touch with the Met Police.

"The law requires political parties to report all permissible donations they accept with a value over £11,180 and all impermissible donations over £500.

"Information about any potential attempt to evade the controls on donations is for the police to consider."