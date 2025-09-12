Iraqi Christians celebrate unity and survival after years of trial

The cross on the roof of a church in Qaraqosh in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Christianity in Iraq went through one of its most difficult periods after the US invasion toppled Saddam Hussein’s government. Decades of sectarian conflict and instability, and the rise of ISIS and other militants led to a mass exodus. A population of around 1.5 million fell to just a quarter of a million.

However, there is always a remnant.

Now Christians in northern Iraq have joined together for a festival proclaiming not just the power of the cross of Christ, but the continued existence of Christianity in the country.

The Assyrian Church of the East, Chaldean, Syriac Catholic and Syriac Orthodox churches have united in celebration of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. The festival has been taking place this week and ends on Saturday.

Speaking to Catholic charity, Aid to the Church in Need, Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Warda, said, “The timing of the festival is deeply symbolic. A decade ago, Daesh [ISIS] sought to erase Christianity from this land.

“Today, the very same communities will raise the cross high in public squares, in churches, and in joyful processions. What once was meant to be silenced has become a proclamation – faith has survived, and hope is stronger than death.”

ISIS controlled much of northern Iraq from 2014 until the group was declared defeated in 2017.

Over 120,000 Christians fled to Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Many have now returned home and rebuilt their lives and their homes.

On Tuesday, as part of the festivities, Christians took part in a two kilometre candlelight procession from the Shrine of St Elijah to the Assyrian Cathedral of St John the Baptist. The procession was followed by a meal, prayers and a homily by Assyrian Church of the East’s Patriarch Mar Awa III.

Other events include music, sports competitions, and prayers before the grand event, the vigil of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, set to take place on Saturday.

The event also took place last year and it is very much hoped by organisers that it will continue to be an annual event.

Archbishop Warda praised the contribution made by young believers who helped organise the event.

“Young people from all Churches planned the festival together – organising prayers, sports, marathons, concerts, children’s games, and cultural events. Their collaboration became a visible sign of a new future," he said.

“Older generations watched with admiration as the youth discovered that what unites them – their faith in Christ – is far greater than what divides them. In their hands, the dream of Christian unity in Iraq is already becoming a lived reality.”

He added, “The cross has not been silenced, and in Iraq, a small and wounded Church has shown the world the power of unity, the courage of faith, and the joy of resurrection life.”