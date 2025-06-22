'I just think it's all wrong,' police officer tells street evangelists

The officer was filmed confronting the evangelists. (Photo: Mad 4 Jesus Ministries)

A police officer has been filmed confronting a pair of Christians in London for street preaching.

Mon B, a preacher with Mad 4 Jesus Ministries, told the Daily Mail that the officer informed them that they could not stand in front of the barriers and that they were told to move on.

In the confrontation, the British Transport Police officer tells the evangelists, "These people just want to do their journey, they're not coming here to listen to you."

The evangelist then replies, "If I was doing a happy, clappy song it would be ok?"

The officer then starts to walk away and says, "I just think it's all wrong."

The exchange happened on the concourse outside King's Cross Station as commuters passed by.

Mon B told the Daily Mail she thought the officer's opinion on their activities was "unnecessary". A second officer at the scene was reported not to have confronted the pair over their evangelism.

Responding to the incident, British Transport Police said: "We are aware of a video posted on social media showing an interaction involving an officer outside King's Cross railway station.

"Officers were on patrol at the station when they came across a group preaching on private land with a loud speaker which requires permission from Network Rail, and as such they asked them to leave.

"We fully appreciate anyone’s right for religious expression, and the incident in full is currently being reviewed by a senior officer."

Confrontations between police and street preachers have become commonplace in modern Britain.

Last year, the Met Police were forced to apologise after an officer wrongly told Christian street performer Harmonie London "you're not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds". In shocking video footage, the officer was filmed sticking her tongue out at London when she challenged her.