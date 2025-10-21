German bishops warn of surge in church attacks

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The German Bishops’ Conference has raised alarm over a sharp increase in the frequency and severity of vandalism and desecration of churches.

Church officials say that the acts — which range from arson and smashed statues to the desecration of sacred spaces — represent an “escalation” of hostility against Christian symbols in recent years.

“All taboos have been broken when it comes to church vandalism,” a spokesperson for the Bishops’ Conference said, citing incidents where confessionals were defiled and statues of Jesus Christ were beheaded.

While official police statistics often classify these offences merely only under property damage, Church leaders warn that this masks a “dark field” of unreported religiously motivated hate crimes.

The warning from Germany comes as European Christian organisations call for broader recognition of anti-Christian hate crimes, which they say continue to be inadequately reported and seldom receive political attention.

To mark the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, which was on August 22, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe) joined the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in urging governments to act.

A new OSCE guide on anti-Christian hate crimes, formally launched last week, highlights a troubling trend of growing hostility toward Christians in Europe.

The guide notes that these crimes are often “downplayed, under-reported, or politically overlooked,” and warns that “anti-Christian hate crimes do not take place in a vacuum.”

According to OIDAC Europe’s Executive Director, Anja Hoffmann, anti-Christian bias is not only visible in physical attacks but also in how governments and media handle them.

“The daily reality of anti-Christian hate crimes recorded by our organization highlights the urgent need for further research and concrete government action,” Hoffmann stated. “Many European governments still do not adequately record and report these crimes — or worse, they even perpetuate anti-Christian bias.”

The OSCE’s findings show that anti-Christian incidents often start with acts such as graffiti or vandalism, but can intensify into harassment, intimidation, and physical assault — with some cases even culminating in murder.

The guide recommends that European governments bolster mechanisms for collecting documenting incidents, promote greater interagency cooperation, and ensure tighter protection during significant Christian observances.

It also calls for media outlets to report such crimes accurately and without bias, avoiding stereotypes that reinforce hostility toward Christian communities.

The German Bishops’ Conference echoed these concerns, urging national authorities to take a “closer look” at the attacks and destruction of sacred statues, churches, devotional images and liturgical objects.