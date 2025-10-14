Four Darlington Nurses face professional misconduct investigations over trans complaints

Staff writer
Darlington nurses
The Darlington nurses outside Parliament. (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Four nurses involved in an ongoing trans row have been reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) after complaints from members of the public.

An employment tribunal was already scheduled to begin this month to examine the case of the eight “Darlington Nurses”. The nurses objected to being told to get changed in front of “Rose”, a biologically male nurse who identifies as female.

“Rose” is said to present as male, despite their self-declared identity, and wears male underwear in the ladies' changing room. While in the changing room with the female nurses, "Rose" is reported to have asked them why there were not getting changed and offered to help educate them as to why they should be willing to get undressed in front of transgender colleagues.

Following complaints, the NHS trust in question provided an alternative changing facility, which was criticised for its lack of privacy. Meanwhile “Rose” continues to use the female facilities.

Now, following complaints from the public, four of the nurses will face professional misconduct investigations from the NMS, as well as having to deal with the employment tribunal.

The four nurses, Bethany Hutchison, Lisa Lockey, Annice Grundy and Tracey Hooper, are being supported by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre. They have provided a legal response to the NMC claiming that the complaints are ideologically driven, legally baseless, and amount to unlawful victimisation.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said, ““We need to be clear it now takes extraordinary courage just for speaking obvious truth. They are not being targeted for misconduct, but for standing up for basic rights and safeguarding.

"The NMC must not allow itself to be weaponised as a tool of ideological enforcement. These complaints should be dismissed without delay.

“Millions of people across this country and around the world support the nurses. Yet just four misconceived complaints from the green ink brigade are enough to trigger lengthy investigations that could last for years."


Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
NHS should focus less on diversity and inclusion and more on raising maternity care standards, says Family Education Trust
NHS should focus less on diversity and inclusion and more on raising maternity care standards, says Family Education Trust

The Family Education Trust (FET) has said that government’s attempt to make life easier for sexual subcultures has come at the cost of basic maternity services.

Young people in Northern Ireland are open to religion, poll finds
Young people in Northern Ireland are open to religion, poll finds

Research commissioned by The Iona Institute has suggested that young people in Northern Ireland are the most favourable towards religion in the province.

'Something is happening,' says Alpha founder Nicky Gumbel amid reports of a Quiet Revival in the UK
'Something is happening,' says Alpha founder Nicky Gumbel amid reports of a Quiet Revival in the UK

Alpha pioneer Nicky Gumbel is as passionate as ever about seeing ordinary believers introduce others to the Christian faith, especially at a time when so many people are searching for meaning and purpose - and there are signs they are increasingly turning to the Church. 

Sacked Christian teacher warns about erosion of free speech in the UK
Sacked Christian teacher warns about erosion of free speech in the UK

Pearson is being represented in claims of wrongful dismissal by the Christian Legal Centre and has said that his story is a warning about the current perilous state of freedom of speech in Britain.