Four Darlington Nurses face professional misconduct investigations over trans complaints

The Darlington nurses outside Parliament. (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Four nurses involved in an ongoing trans row have been reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) after complaints from members of the public.

An employment tribunal was already scheduled to begin this month to examine the case of the eight “Darlington Nurses”. The nurses objected to being told to get changed in front of “Rose”, a biologically male nurse who identifies as female.

“Rose” is said to present as male, despite their self-declared identity, and wears male underwear in the ladies' changing room. While in the changing room with the female nurses, "Rose" is reported to have asked them why there were not getting changed and offered to help educate them as to why they should be willing to get undressed in front of transgender colleagues.

Following complaints, the NHS trust in question provided an alternative changing facility, which was criticised for its lack of privacy. Meanwhile “Rose” continues to use the female facilities.

Now, following complaints from the public, four of the nurses will face professional misconduct investigations from the NMS, as well as having to deal with the employment tribunal.

The four nurses, Bethany Hutchison, Lisa Lockey, Annice Grundy and Tracey Hooper, are being supported by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre. They have provided a legal response to the NMC claiming that the complaints are ideologically driven, legally baseless, and amount to unlawful victimisation.



Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said, ““We need to be clear it now takes extraordinary courage just for speaking obvious truth. They are not being targeted for misconduct, but for standing up for basic rights and safeguarding.

"The NMC must not allow itself to be weaponised as a tool of ideological enforcement. These complaints should be dismissed without delay.



“Millions of people across this country and around the world support the nurses. Yet just four misconceived complaints from the green ink brigade are enough to trigger lengthy investigations that could last for years."





