Former Conservative MP has 'no confidence' in assisted dying bill safeguards

The patient/doctor relationship would change overnight if assisted suicide is legalised. (Photo: Pexels)

A former Conservative MP has spoken against the assisted suicide bill, proposed by Labour’s Kim Leadbeater, saying that far too many safeguards have been removed from it.

The bill passed second reading in November, during which MPs were assured that any applications to undergo assisted suicide would require approval from a High Court judge.

Critics of the bill are concerned that elderly, disabled or vulnerable patients may be pressured by family members or doctors to end their life against their will.

Not only has the requirement for a High Court judge to give approval been removed from the bill, but amendments aimed at providing further safeguards have been rejected at the committee stage.

These amendments include provisions that would make it illegal for doctors to suggest suicide to under-18s and protections for those with Down’s syndrome or with pre-existing suicidal risk factors.

Caroline Ansell, who was previously the MP for Eastbourne and now serves as Director of Advocacy and Policy at the Christian charity CARE, has deep concerns about the bill and the process surrounding it.

She said that the process so far had failed to address concerns raised about the proposed legislation, and that organisations representing people living with issues like disability, anorexia, and suicidal thoughts "understandably feel like their voices aren’t being heard in this debate".

“As a former MP, I have felt deeply uneasy whilst following committee scrutiny of the Bill," she said.

"A series of amendments designed to safeguard vulnerable Britons have been voted down.

"Now the High Court provision has been removed from the bill in favour of widely criticised, unworkable panels." She added, “MPs should have no confidence in this Bill when it comes to third reading. It has not been given the robust scrutiny that all legislation requires – particularly a proposal of this gravity. Parliament should vote it down.”