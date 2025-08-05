EU 'far too silent' about violent attacks on Christians

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Member states of the European Union have been called out on their failure to speak up for persecuted Christians.

The claims follow a massacre by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

More than 40 Christians attending an evening mass last month were killed by the militants, who also destroyed local houses and took a number of children as hostages.

Dutch MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen said on social media that while the EU and its member states were happy to condemn atrocities against Ukrainians and Gazans, they are “far too silent about jihadist violence against Christians”.

Ruissen went further, saying that member states of the EU must not only be a voice for persecuted Christian but “make greater efforts to track down secret funds of Islamic State and the [Allied Democratic Forces].”

His views were echo those voice by Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers, who in May suggesting that European funding was being used to benefit Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

He said, “I will never give up until all public funding and legitimisation of [the Muslim Brotherhood] and its networks are history. Zero tolerance is not just a goal—it is a necessity to protect our society.”

Both Ruissen and Weimers have warned that the aim of Islamist groups is the complete conquest and Islamic makeover of Europe and ultimately, the world.

In early 2024, at least 16 countries, including a number of EU member states, temporarily suspended funding to UNRWA following claims by Israel that some of its staff were involved in the 7 October attacks.

An independent review lead by a former French foreign minister found no evidence to support Israel’s claims against UNRWA.