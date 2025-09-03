Embracing the beauty of change in autumn

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

September has arrived, ushering in autumn. The trees are releasing their leaves, and the crisp air reminds us that winter is on its way. This season carries both beauty and a gentle ache - it’s stunning to watch, yet it whispers of endings and transitions.

In many ways, the changing season mirrors our lives. The golden glow and fiery reds of the autumn leaves remind us that transitions, though often uncomfortable or painful, can also be beautiful.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 tells us: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot.”

Just as God ordains the rhythms of nature, He also ordains the seasons of our lives (Daniel 2:21). There are seasons when God calls us to plant – investing in prayer, service, or learning. There are seasons when we finally reap – the joy of answered prayers, growth or peace after struggle. And there are seasons to uprooting - when God asks us to release what we’ve clung to: old habits, heavy burdens, or even relationships that no longer align with His will.

But letting go is rarely easy. The struggle occurs because we doubt, resist, or grow impatient. However, God is the great “I Am” (Exodus 3:14). God has always been, is now, and will forever be who He is - love (1 John 4:8; Hebrews 13:8). His character never shifts, and His sovereignty never wavers (Malachi 3:6; Isaiah 46:9-10).

Unlike people, who change with moods, actions, and circumstances, God remains constant. He proved the depth of His unconditional, selfless love at the cross. To rescue us from eternal separation, He gave what was most precious - His own Son, Jesus Christ (John 3:16).

And if He gave us Jesus, how much more will He provide for us? The trees let go of their leaves without fear, because they will bloom again. Jesus reminds us in Matthew 6:28–30 that if God clothes the flowers of the field in beauty, how much more will He take care of us? When we trust Him, we often discover that the act of letting go creates space for something new to grow.

Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 5:17: “If anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” Autumn whispers this truth with every falling leaf. Change is inevitable in the life of a believer because the Spirit is always shaping us into the likeness of Christ (Romans 8:29; 2 Corinthians 3:18; Philippians 1:6). Sometimes, that shaping feels like a fiery furnace, but it is never without purpose (1 Peter 1:6-7).

Even in loss, waiting, or uncertainty, we can cling to God’s promise in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Seasons shift, but God is faithful to make “everything beautiful in its time” (Ecclesiastes 3:11).

Autumn won’t last forever, but its lessons linger. Change is not our enemy - it’s God’s tool for transformation. So, instead of resisting, we can embrace it by:

Practising gratitude - notice even the small ways that God is at work.

Staying rooted just as trees draw strength from their roots before winter, deepening your faith through Scripture and prayer.

Letting go with trust, asking Him to show you what you need to release.

Looking ahead with hope, remembering that no season is final and change is always leading somewhere in God’s plan.

Whatever season you find yourself in today - sowing, reaping, waiting, or letting go - be assured of this: God is with you and in His hands, every transition can become something beautiful.