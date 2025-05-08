Dean of Coventry travels to Berlin for joint VE Day commemoration

Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Dean of Coventry, the Very Rev John Witcombe, journeyed to Berlin this week to take part in a national service of remembrance for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The service is being held at Coventry Cathedral’s partner church, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche, on Thursday. It will be attended by Federal State President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and broadcast live on German television.

Coventry Cathedral has long been regarded as a symbol of post-war peace and resilience as much of the medieval cathedral was destroyed in World War II during the Coventry Blitz. Since then, peace and reconciliation has been a major part of its ministry.Rev Witcombe is set to present the Coventry Litany of Reconciliation at the Berlin service, where it will be delivered in seven different languages.

“I am honoured to have been invited to participate in the national service of remembrance taking place in the Kaiser Wilhelm Gedächtniskirche in Berlin, with Federal state President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and other international representatives,” he said.

“I will be introducing the Coventry Litany of Reconciliation, a prayer for God’s forgiveness for all that divides people and nations, which will then be led by voices from different countries before I conclude, praying in the words of St. Paul, ‘Be kind to one another, tender hearted, forgiving one another as God in Christ forgave you.’”

The Litany, written in 1958 by Canon Joseph Poole, remains a powerful expression of healing and unity.

It includes the words “Father Forgive,” which were engraved on the cathedral’s ruins by Provost Dick Howard after the Blitz - echoing

Christ’s prayer on the cross: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”

As the UK marks 80 years since VE Day, cathedrals in Coventry and other parts of England are set to play a central role in the commemorations honouring the legacy of peace and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives during the Second World War.

UK churches and cathedrals are marking the occasion with a wide range of events and services both locally and internationally.

The Royal Family and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey at noon.

Back in Coventry, renowned historians Adam Neale and Adam Wood will speak on the 1939 IRA bombing of Coventry and the 1940 Blitz, providing personal testimonies and fresh insight into the city’s wartime experience.

A special Choral Evensong will take place at 5:15pm. Then at 6:30pm the cathedral’s bell tower will join the national “Ring Out” initiative, led by Bell Ringing Master Andrew Alldrick.

At Newcastle Cathedral, VE Day will focus on remembering over 6,000 Danish merchant sailors who served the Allied cause during the war.

Danish Pastor Karsten Møller Hansen will preside over a special service at 11:30am, accompanied by wreath-laying at the cathedral’s memorial to Danish sailors, many of whom called Newcastle their home port from 1941.

The day’s events will continue with a Eucharist service at 12:30pm and community gathering at Café 16.

HC Anderson of the Danish Church in Newcastle praised the cathedral’s ongoing commitment to keeping these sailors’ stories alive, noting, “Normal life was hard to resume for the many who returned to Denmark, and many chose to stay in the UK, which had been their home for five years.”

Lincoln Cathedral will mark the anniversary with a programme of music and reflection beginning at 4:30pm in Castle Square with 1940s-themed entertainment and displays from military groups including the Royal British Legion.

At 5:30pm, a Choral Evensong service will occur, followed by the ringing of the cathedral bells at 6:30pm.

Visitors will also be invited to light candles and reflect in the cathedral from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Later that evening, at 9:30pm, the Dean of Lincoln will deliver the official tribute ahead of a beacon lighting ceremony.The cathedral itself will be illuminated in blue, red, and white throughout the night.

A special concert on May 17 featuring the Royal Air Force College Band and the Cathedral Choir will bring the commemorations to a close.